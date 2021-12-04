SOME THINGS you may not know about Sean McDonnell, who announced his retirement last Wednesday after spending the last 23 years as the head football coach at the University of New Hampshire:
If you played for him you paid the price when you broke the rules. You paid the price for just bending the rules as well …
“I have one pretty good story here,” former UNH quarterback Trevor Knight said. “It was before our Homecoming Game my freshman year and I was set to play a lot of minutes in that game. This is when (quarterback) Sean Goldrich got hurt. They put in 10 to 15 plays just for me to run, so it was going to be my big breakout game.
It was a Thursday night and one of my roommates was injured and he was having a bunch of people over for a party. I wasn’t starting that week, but I was going to be going in the second series and playing most of the game. So I wanted to get out of a bad situation and thought I was doing the right thing by sleeping somewhere else and not getting into any of that (the party).
“I’m walking to the fieldhouse the next morning from wherever I stayed the night before and Coach Mac is driving by me, slams on his brakes and yells at me to get in the car. I’m like, ‘OK. Maybe Coach Mac is just giving me a ride.’ And then he starts reaming me out for … I guess they got caught for the party.
“He was reaming me out because we have a 72-hour rule where there’s no drinking and no going out 72 hours before each game, and even though I didn’t stay at my apartment that night I got in trouble. But it wasn’t because I didn’t stay there, it’s because I didn’t stop it (the party). So it was basically a great lesson to be a leader. I was suspended from the game. I think I had tickets for about 20 family and friends coming.
“It was not a good situation, but it was a great learning point. He definitely got his point across on what kind of leader I needed to be.”
He could be stubborn …
“We butted heads every day, like brothers,” recalled former UNH assistant coach Chip Kelly, now the head coach at UCLA. “Our relationship was that if I took one side, he always took the other. He’d be like, ‘These guys are really good.’ And I’m like, ‘They stink.’ Then, because he’s such a competitive guy, he would try to win the argument, telling me how good the other team is. One of his nicknames was the King of Controversy. I think he took the other side of things just because he liked to argue. I can recall a thousand arguments where I told him, ‘You don’t even believe what you’re arguing right now. You just want to argue.’”
As a player at UNH, he was involved in one of the strangest plays in college football history …
“I don’t know if you know the story of the bat-ball play?” former Maine coach Jack Cosgrove said. “If not, you should do some homework on Maine-New Hampshire, Jack Bicknell and the bat ball. It’s too long of a story for me to tell, but it’s something that made Monday Night Football with Howard Cosell. It was 1978, and you can Google it. It’s an amazing trick play — foolish play — that kind of came on the heels of the Kenny Stabler “fumblerooski” where he rolled the ball that Dave Casper recovered. It’s similar to that in a way. When you see the video, Sean’s the guy you see in the end zone waving everybody away from the ball. Maine recovered it for a touchdown. It was a field goal situation and it’s probably not the happiest moment in Sean’s life.”
You can’t question his toughness …
“He was coming off bladder surgery and I have a summer home in New Castle,” Kelly said. “One day we were trying to figure out what we were gonna do. He said, ‘I’ll be over in a little bit.’ I didn’t think anything of it and then he shows up at my house on his bike. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘I just went for a bike ride.’ ‘Well where were you? Were you in Portsmouth?’ He goes, ‘No, I was in Durham.’ I was like, ‘You rode from Durham to New Castle?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I had to get a workout in.’ ‘Didn’t you just get operated on?’ He said, ‘I told you I was good. Don’t worry about it. I’m fine.’
“Then we had lunch or something and I asked him if he wanted me to throw the bike in the back of my truck and drive him back, but he hopped on his bike and rode back to Durham.”
His teams were known for, among other things, high-powered offenses and what seemed like an endless number of trick plays …
“There were bits and pieces of that in the late 90s and early 2000s, but when Ricky Santos took over (at quarterback) they majored in it,” Cosgrove recalled. “It was as challenging an offense to defend as we ever played against, and Ricky was without a doubt the best player who I ever coached against. He just made it so difficult to defend the pass, to defend the run. He had such a talent to escape and get a first down. He could run a little option stuff and make the pitch or tuck it and run it himself. The dimension he brought to the quarterback position — it was far greater than any other quarterback who we had to defend. He made my life miserable.”
He liked to be the underdog …
“He’d play that underdog card to a T — and he was unbelievable at it,” Kelly said. “You look at what he did with that program. He arguably did more with less than anybody in college football — especially before the stadium. I loved talking to players from other schools. When they used to talk about coming up and playing in New Hampshire they were like, ‘What was that?’ Whenever he had a chip on his shoulder is when he was at his best.”
When it came to coaching, he paid attention to detail …
“Something that gets overshadowed that he would always emphasize is doing all the little things right,” Knight explained. “I think that showed on the field so much. UNH … a lot of times we were physically outmatched, but we always had an edge on teams because of how tough we were and how well we did the little things. Sprinting to the ball on defense, everyone getting a piece of the guy in the end zone, which if you score a touchdown and everyone sprints to the end zone and pats the guy on the helmet, it brings a lot of energy — little things like that.
“He knew how to build a competitive environment. We would do our winter conditioning and every single rep of whatever drill it was you were getting graded on six different things. There was so much detail in everything we were doing.”
He could be a snazzy dresser …
“My first year at Oregon (as head coach) we played in the Rose Bowl,” Kelly recalled. “I was like, ‘Mac has to be here. We’re not playing in the Rose Bowl without him.’ A bunch of guys came out and we got ready to go to the game, but it was really hard to get a sideline pass. Whenever anybody came out (for other games) they all got sideline passes, but the Rose Bowl — they’re like, ‘Coach, no one can get on the sideline. You may be able to get one.’ ‘Well, there’s one guy who’s gonna be on the sideline, I’ll tell you that right now.’
“So everybody’s waiting for the game and it’s 70 degrees — we’re in California — and everybody’s got shorts and T-shirts on. They’re going to go tailgating and they’re going to go have fun. He’s got a button down and khakis. I go, ‘Mac, it’s like 75 out. I have to wear pants, but you don’t have to wear pants.’ He said, ‘No, if you have me on the sideline I have to represent.’ So we’re talking pregame and I’m talking to Jim Tressel, who was the head coach at Ohio State at the time. It was my first bowl game and Jim said, ‘How about this for a bunch of I-AA guys?’ Because Jim had come from Youngstown State before he went to Ohio State. I said, ‘There’s one right there.’ And Sean came over and started talking to Tress and I walked away.
“ABC was showing Sean and Tress talking pregame and they listed Sean as the head coach at Oregon and I looked like the ball boy over there because I think I was playing catch with his son Timmy. He’s standing out in the middle of the field, 50-yard line, talking to Jim Tressel. It was his respect — if he was going to be on the sideline he dressed up. I go, ‘Mac you’re making me look bad. You’re dressed better than I am.’”
He’s genuine …
“One thing about Mac is he is who he is,” Kelly said. “He wears it on his sleeve. He’s just an amazing person. He has the ability to motivate and mold kids. He’s just special. I was fortunate to get to watch him in action for so many years and one thing I learned from him is you have to be authentic and you have to be yourself. You can’t be anybody else. He was different than Coach Bowes (former UNH coach Bill Bowes), but they both had the same values and vision, and they never strayed from those no matter what. There’s a right way to do things, and that came from Coach (Bowes). Coach laid the groundwork for Sean, myself and the rest of us.”
He’s always there for his players …
“I think he’s one quick text away from doing pretty much anything for really any of his players,” Knight said. “I think that’s what’s special about him. A lot of times you don’t get that in a head coach. You saw what just happened with (former Notre Dame coach) Brian Kelly. Coach Mac would never do that. He’s a super loyal guy. He bleeds blue and silver.”
He was a top-notch recruiter …
“I think the magic there was he was great with the parents because the parents understood his values and what his vision was and that if they sent their son to him he would help develop them in all phases of their life, not just football, because that was huge for Sean,” Kelly explained. “I think one of Sean’s greatest strengths in recruiting was identifying kids who were going to flourish in that system. He embraced the academic challenges of UNH and let those guys know the value of a degree from that university. He was the best when he was in a home because you gotta love him. He’s got that quality, that personality about him that he’s not BS-ing them. Sean’s not going to BS anybody. He’s a real dude.”
New Hampshire high school coaches have the utmost respect for him. Those he coached against respect him as well …
“Just a great, great, competitor,” Cosgrove said. “His teams were always, always so well prepared. We recruited the same kind of kid. If you ask Sean to name five things he wanted in a player and then asked me the same question I’ll bet four of them we’d match up on. We wanted guys who loved football, who were hard-nosed, who were disciplined and who could be great teammates. We were recruiting rural areas — although ours far more rural than his — and I think that was also something that was important — that you brought the character kids into your program. He’s a guy I have a tremendous amount of respect for, admiration for, and just a guy who was a great football man for the University of New Hampshire.”