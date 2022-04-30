THEIR DAD was a coach, and the childhood of all four Edmondson kids revolved around sports.
“We all grew up in it and we always had that passion, especially me and Morgan,” Jerod Edmondson, the oldest of the four siblings, said of his sister, who is the youngest. “I think the two of us, we’re very similar in the way we operate. We’re both get-up-early-and-get-after-it type of people, put in the extra work.
“It’s just been something we both knew, that we were going to end up in coaching.”
As it turns out, they’ve both ended up coaching at Saint Anselm College. Jerod is in his third season as the Hawks’ head baseball coach and Morgan is a first-year assistant on the softball team.
Jerod first came to the college as an undergrad in 2002. He was recruited to play baseball, but he wasn’t exactly sure what he would find when he arrived in New Hampshire.
“Growing up in upstate New York (Johnson City, just outside of Binghamton), I had never even heard of Saint Anselm,” Jerod said. “Honestly, I didn’t even know where it was.”
He wound up finding a lot at Saint Anselm — success on the diamond, a career and, most importantly, his wife, Haley. The two of them met as undergrads, when Haley (whose maiden name is Wojtasinski) was playing softball for the Hawks. They have three children now, and Jerod is grateful to have a spouse who has first-hand knowledge of college athletics and an understanding of its demands on coaches.
“I think anybody who does this job and is married and has kids can understand what an important role that my wife plays in this,” Jerod said. “Haley has been with me through everything.”
That included a seven-year stint in the independent professional Can-Am League (2007-14), where Edmondson was a two-time All-Star (2009, 2011). He also started his coaching career during that time. He worked as an assistant at UMass Lowell from 2007-09 under Ken Harring, who was his coach at Saint Anselm for two years, and then was an assistant at Framingham State in 2013 before being promoted to interim head coach the next year.
After going back to an assistant position at Framingham in 2015, Edmondson returned to Lowell to coach with Harring. That’s where he was in 2019 when the head job at Saint Anselm became available.
“I wasn’t out searching for jobs,” said Edmondson. “I was happy with what we were doing at Lowell. It was just a situation where (the Saint Anselm job) came open … and I saw it as an opportunity to go back and try to take the team back to where I think it can be.
“When I was a player here, we were competing at a regional level, and then you’re an alum and looking at it and the last few years we hadn’t been competing as much, and I just thought, ‘Man, I think I can go back there and have an impact.’”
Edmondson inherited a program that went a combined 28-96 in the three years before he arrived, and this season the Hawks are sitting at 18-20 heading into a weekend series against Stonehill.
“I’m happy with where we’re at, especially our culture,” Edmondson said. “The guys have really bought in to what it takes to win, doing all those little things, and I’ve been really happy with that.”
While Jerod’s Saint Anselm roots run deep, Morgan’s only connection to the school is her brother. She went to Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., where she was a three-time All-NE10 selection as a catcher. When she graduated in 2012, she knew exactly what she wanted to do.
“Immediately I knew I wanted to coach wherever I went to grad school, so that was the first thing I did when I was looking at places to go for my master’s. I started talking to coaches and reaching out and trying to find volunteer graduate opportunities,” Morgan said. “I knew I wanted to be part of that environment and atmosphere as long as I possibly can be.”
She found a good fit at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, where she was an assistant coach from 2013-15 while she earned her master’s degree in psychology with a concentration in sports psychology. After that, she worked at two high schools near the family hometown of Johnson City, where she coached softball, swimming and other sports before taking the job at Saint Anselm in the summer of 2021.
“Coaching wise, this is where I want to be. I love it,” Morgan said. “I told Jill (Gagnon), our head coach, that I leave practices happier than I was when I arrived, which is great.”
Plus, she gets to spend time with her brother and his family.
“I used to only see them on holidays and occasional trips up here to hang out with them, but now I get to see them once or twice a week and I get to see Jerod’s team play whenever we’re not playing, so it’s been really fun and a really good experience for me so far.”
Jerod feels the same.
“Just to have her around, be able to spend time with her, go grab lunch if we want to, she gets to see my kids all the time, it’s great,” Jerod said. “We’re back to the way it was and the way we want it to be all the time, to be able to see each other whenever we can.”