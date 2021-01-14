TREVOR COSGROVE has played important roles for the Colgate University men’s hockey team since he arrived at the Hamilton, N.Y., campus.
Now a senior, the defenseman from Exeter is leading the Raiders through a season filled with uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the team’s four captains.
“Our leadership group has been really good with all this stuff,” said Colgate’s 28th-year coach Don Vaughan. “I think the biggest thing Trevor and that group has done is get guys to realize we are and possibly are going to need to be fluid ... Having those conversations, especially with some of our younger guys, has helped them adapt — to perform and not let that uncertainty hang over them.”
Cosgrove, a Phillips Exeter Academy graduate, said he and fellow senior captains Paul McAvoy, Josh McKechney and Tyler Jeanson have additional responsibilities this season like trying to ensure teammates are making smart decisions to stay healthy and helping them deal with whatever changes arise.
“Every day with the team something is changing, whether it’s scheduling or a game is canceled or a team backing out on the season,” Cosgrove said. “There’s always a lot of responsibility for leadership but this year it’s very important to keep the team in check, keep them safe.”
Vaughan said Cosgrove’s approachability as a captain has benefited what is a young Colgate team this year. The Raiders (2-3-3) have 14 underclassmen on their 27-man roster this season and have had four freshman defensemen in the lineup recently due to injuries.
“I think that’s something of value to the team, especially with a young team,” Vaughan said. “Guys are comfortable asking him for insight and direction. That quality he has is really helpful in terms of a leadership role in helping younger guys.”
On the ice, the coaching staff trusts Cosgrove to make decisions based on how he sees plays developing, a luxury not afforded to every player, Vaughan said.
In Colgate’s last three games, Cosgrove has played right defense — his off side — while paired with freshman PJ Garrett.
“Every game we’ve gotten better together,” Cosgrove said. “We’re starting to pick up little cues, how we play. Now it’s getting to the point where we know what each other do when we have the puck.”
Vaughan said Cosgrove and Garrett have performed well as a pair and the coaching staff has seen improvement in Garrett’s game over his short time skating with Cosgrove.
“I think he’s worked with PJ, been a bit of a calming force for him,” Vaughan said. “From the very first game, we’ve seen PJ develop and come along as well. Trevor has obviously been a big part of that — a senior alongside a first-year guy, helping him understand different scenarios they’re seeing.”
With just four ECAC teams opting to play this year, the Raiders have played only conference games against Clarkson and St. Lawrence and one non-conference bout against Rochester Institute of Technology. Cosgrove, who has tallied two points so far, scored his first goal of the season in Colgate’s 4-4 tie with RIT Dec. 29, which marked Vaughan’s 1,000th game behind the Raiders’ bench.
After a combined seven games against Clarkson and St. Lawrence, Cosgrove is excited for Colgate’s home-and-home conference series with No. 11 Quinnipiac this weekend. The Raiders will host Quinnipiac today before making their first out-of-state trip this season to visit the Bobcats (8-4-1) in Hamden, Conn., Sunday.
“It’s definitely different being in a league and only playing against three other teams,” Cosgrove said. “What’s exciting for us is at the end of the day, we win two games in the playoffs and we’ve made the national championship (tournament).”
The Raiders have room for improvement right now but if they get going at the right time, they have the potential to make a deep run this season, Cosgrove said.
“When we’re playing at our best, we can be the best in the ECAC,” Cosgrove said. “Currently, when we string together a 60-minute game, I don’t think we can be beaten. That’s exciting for the upcoming months because with our talent, young forwards, young defensemen, I think the team can go somewhere far.”
If Colgate does capture any hardware this season, Vaughan said Cosgrove will have played a vital role in doing so.
“Our goal is to win a championship,” Vaughan said. “He is certainly going to be a big part of that if it happens.”
Plenty of shots, few results for UNH menUniversity of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza watched from the bench Wednesday night as No. 13 Northeastern took a 3-0 lead on Grant Jozefek’s tap-in, power-play goal in front with 26.9 seconds left in the second period.
Jozefek’s tally is an example of the type of scoring opportunities Souza wants his team to create.
“I’ll be honest, I don’t think we’ve done a great job at getting traffic in front of the net,” Souza said after Wednesday’s 7-0 loss to the Huskies. “I think other teams have done a good job with us ... We have to continue to work on that. That’s a mindset more than anything. It doesn’t take any talent to get there and stand there.”
The Wildcats (3-5-1) outshot the Huskies, 37-29, in the setback and are averaging 31.5 shots on goal per game but have scored two or fewer goals in seven contests, including three shutout losses.
“We just didn’t generate much. It seems to be a common theme,” Souza said Wednesday. “We have to work so darn hard for everything we get — every opportunity we get. Then if we get one, we can’t miss the net or not convert.”
UNH will visit Connecticut (3-5-1) today (6 p.m., changed from 3 p.m.) before hosting the Huskies Saturday (5 p.m.), a series Souza expects Wildcats freshman forward Cam Gendron to miss. Souza said Gendron, a Hampstead resident, is still day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury in UNH’s loss to Boston College on Sunday.