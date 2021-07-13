Former Monadnock Regional High and Franklin Pierce star Justin Blood is the new head baseball coach at Division III Keene State.
Blood most recently served as the head coach at the University of Hartford, revitalizing a Division I program that went 6-43-1 the season before his arrival. In May, Hartford announced it was dropping from Division I to Division III.
Blood replaces Ken Howe, who retired after 34 years at the helm.
Northeastern's Dufault, Malgeri picked in MLB draft
Windham’s Brandon Dufault and Stratham’s Ben Malgeri from Northeastern University on Tuesday were selected in the MLB Draft. Dufault, a pitcher, went in the 16th round to the L.A. Angels and Malgeri, an outfielder, was taken by the Detroit Tigers in the 18th round.
Dufault ranked second in the CAA with five saves in 2021, fanning 22 batters in 17 innings. Playing for Yarmouth-Dennis of the Cape Cod Baseball League, he has one save and six strikeouts thus far in 4 1/3 innings.
Malgeri was the CAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, hitting five homers in the tourney. He hit .280 with seven homers and 28 RBIs on the season, and he’s hitting .243 with a homer, four RBIs and four stolen bases with Harwich in the Cape league.
Two other Northeastern players were taken in the draft: outfielder Jared Dupere of Amesbury, Mass. (13th round, Giants) and shortstop Michael Sirota of Queens, N.Y. (16th round, Dodgers).