DURHAM --- There was no question about the kind of gritty effort the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team came out with from the start of Wednesday night’s tilt with Vermont.
But a failure to convert on early chances against the top team in America East proved to bad omen toward UNH’s worst scoring output of the season
After slugging its way to a 9-8 lead with 11:25 left in the first half, Vermont went on a 12-0 run, limited UNH to 16 first-half points, and controlled the game the rest of the way in a 56-43 victory inside Lundholm Gymnasium. UNH managed shot 26 percent from the floor on the night (15 of 57) and turned the ball over 15 times.
“When I’m watching (Vermont) on tape and preparing for this game, they're as good as a defensive team I’ve seen in this league in years,” UNH coach Bill Herrion said. “We knew coming to the game that it would be hard to score on them. We got the ball around the basket early, I thought, and we had some decent, higher-percentage looks. We just didn’t finish anything obviously.”
Vermont won its sixth straight game to improve to 16-6 overall (6-1 in America East), while UNH dropped to 10-10 overall (3-4) in America East.
“It was a hard fought game as expected down here in New Hampshire,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “Defensively I thought we were really, really good, but offensively we struggled and that had a lot to do with UNH.”
Both teams came out sluggish by combining to make one of 12 shots in the opening four minutes of the first half. Josh Hopkins drained a 3-pointer to give UNH a 7-2 lead with 14:50 left in the half.
Nick Guadarrama countered three straight Vermont hoops with a layup before the Catamounts' Anthony Lamb (20 points) began the 10-0 run with a layup. Lamb scored two more times during the run, highlighted by an alley-oop from Stef Smith to Daniel Giddens off a Ben Shungu steal.
Lamb bumped Vermont’s lead to 11 before a Guadarrama hoop broke a scoreless stretch of 8:30. The Wildcats closed to within 22-16 following a layup from Sean Sutherlin (nine points), but a Smith 3-pointer in transition with 12 seconds remaining gave Vermont a 25-16 halftime lead.
“We had a real good energy and I know both teams couldn’t make any shots, but then they got a little spurt and got it up to (20-9),” Herrion said. “Then we lost Smith at the half. Sutherlin got a layup, got knocked down, and they got a 5-on-4 the other way and we weren’t matched up and he just hit it.”
The Wildcats finished the first half shooting 5 of 26 from the floor (19 percent), which included a 3 of 10 effort from inside the paint. Vermont outscored UNH 18-6 in the paint in the first half.
“Their bigs like to shoot and that causes a challenge,” Becker said. “For the most part, I thought we did job of finding shooters and making it hard on them."
Nearly half of UNH’s field goals came from beyond the arc (seven), with sophomore Jayden Martinez sinking all four of his 3-point attempts. Martinez (17 points, 11 rebounds) drained a trey early in the second half to bring UNH within 27-19, but that as close the Wildcats got the rest of the way.
“Martinez was terrific. He He was the one guy that really, really, really played,” Herrion said. “His upside is through the roof. When switch turns on for him -- and it kind of did today -- he’s a really talented kid who can really help us.”
Vermont responded to Martinez’s 3-pointer with an 10-0 run that was capped by a Smith 3-pointer that left Vermont with a 37-19 lead with 15:33 left.
UNH came into the game fresh off Saturday’s 65-50 win over Maryland-Baltimore County.The Wildcats travel to UMass-Lowell on Saturday.
“We’ve been playing well and I just thought this was a great opportunity for us tonight,” Herrion said. “But I’ll be honest with you, on January 29, seven games into the league, we’re not ready for them yet.”