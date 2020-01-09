Manchester's Manny Alisando had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Stratham's Kevin Henry added 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Plymouth State men's basketball team past host Castleton (Vt.) 74-50 in a Little East Conference game on Thursday night.
Manchester's Jalen LeRoy hit a pair of early 3-point field goals and finished with 17 points as the Panthers improved to 6-6 overall, 1-3 in the LEC. Rye's Cody Graham added 12 points and eight assists.
PSU hosts Eastern Connecticut on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Eastern Connecticut 68, Keene State 65 (OT): In Keene, Jeric Cichon's 13 points led the Owls, who dropped to 5-8 overall, 4-1 in the LEC.
Plymouth State, Keene State women fall
Alessia Salzillo scored a team-high 12 points in Plymouth State’s 49-38 loss at Castleton in a Little East Conference women’s basketball game on Thursday.
The Panthers (3-8 overall, 0-4 in the LEC) received a team-high six rebounds from Weare’s Autumn Nelson.
Keene State, meanwhile, dropped a 65-47 decision to Eastern Connecticut. Samantha Adamson’s eight points paced KSC (3-11 overall, 2-3 in the LEC).