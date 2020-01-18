MANCHESTER — Career games for both Miles Tention and Danny Evans led to a historic offensive output for the Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks shot 67.7% (44-of-65) from the field — a program best since the shot clock was introduced in 1979 — and their 117 points were the most they’ve scored in 20 years.
It was too much for visiting Adelphi University to handle as Saint Anselm won 117-90.
Tention paced the group with a career-high 25 points in the first half and finished with 29 on 10-of-14 shooting including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Evans added a career-high 26 points (10-of-15, 5-of-8) while Chris Paul chipped in 16 of his 25 points in the second half.
“I think Miles lugged us around a little bit in the first half,” Hawks coach Keith Dickson said. “Conceptually (Adelphi) goes under dribble hand-offs and under ball screens, so Miles got an inordinate amount of shots on the outside of that. It was too easy to get shots like that. We thought that if one of those guys got hot then it would be easy to generate points that way. Miles was the one that got hot in the first half. I thought Danny Evans was terrific in both halves.”
Tention broke a 36-36 tie when he hit a three with 4:47 to go in the first half and took off from there, scoring 12 straight points for Saint Anselm over a three-minute stretch that helped the Hawks take a 54-38 lead with 1:49 remaining before the halftime break. Tention then split a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left to push the Hawks’ advantage to 57-39.
Evans made three straight 3s as part of a 19-6 Hawks run to begin the second half.
“Danny Evans, I’d say, overall, has stood up to the task,” Dickson said. “Danny’s had a very good season on both ends. He’s playing a little bit of a different role than he had to play last year and overall we’re very happy because he’s adapted to the role great.”
For as good as the Hawks were offensively, Nashua’s Ronnie Silva gave them fits on the defensive end, scoring 30 points for the Panthers on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor and 6-of-9 from three. Spencer Foley led all scorers with 31 for Adelphi, making five of his 12 threes.
“We saw a lot of Ronnie during the summer of his recruitment and this is just what he does,” Dickson said. “I know last year he had a dominant performance against Southern New Hampshire and this was the first time he played us here and he had 30. We were a little bit worried that he would come out and put on a show and he did. He’s hard to deal with.”
Regardless, Saint Anselm once again looked great at home, where it has a 6-1 record compared with a 2-5 mark on the road and that’s been the M.O. for this year’s team.
“I think we saw tonight exactly what we’ve been through the first 15 games,” Dickson said. “We’ve been really, really good at home. If we play well, I’m not sure there’s a team in the region that we can’t play with. We have to find this kind of formula when we go on the road. As good as we are at home, we’ve been equally as bad on the road. We played very well today. It was a beginning to end dominant performance and I think we really deserved to win this game today.”
Women Dominate Nationally Ranked Foe
Aside from a two-minute, 15-second stretch in the third period when the score was tied at 37, the Hawks led wire-to-wire in their 72-61 upset win over No. 5/12 Adelphi (16-2, 7-2 NE10).
Peyton Steinman was one of four Hawks starters to finish in double figures, pacing Saint Anselm with a game-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes. Shannon Ryan added 14 points and had 20 of the Hawks’ 51 boards.
Katie Murphy finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Adelphi and was the only Panther to shoot anywhere close to 50% from the field on high volume (5-of-12).
The Hawks limited the Panthers to 29.9% (23-of-77) shooting from the floor and 22.2% (8-of-36) from beyond the arc. The former number was nearly 10 percentage points lower than their season average while the latter was 13.3 percentage points lower than usual.
Saint Anselm (11-4, 7-2 NE10) will be at New Haven on Wednesday.