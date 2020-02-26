The Saint Anselm men’s basketball team locked up the Northeast-10 Northeast Division title on Tuesday night by leaving Bentley in a puddle.
The Hawks jumped the Falcons immediately and cruised to a 94-55 victory. The win ended the Hawks’ regular season with an 18-8 record (14-5 NE10).
After losing three of four games in the middle of January, the Hawks have rattled off eight straight wins with five of those victories coming by 11 or more points.
“Through this eight-game stretch we’re finally playing defense with consistent effort and production,” Saint Anselm coach Keith Dickson said. “We’re a good basketball team now, and I wouldn’t have said that in December. Our team has grown a lot. I’m proud of them.”
Against Bentley the Hawks got games ranging from good to excellent from the starting five. Chris Paul had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The backcourt duo of Danny Evans and Tyler Arbuckle added 15 and 11 points, respectively, and Miles Tention had nine points and four assists.
Junior forward Gustav Suhr-Jessen had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Dickson said that the 6-foot-7 Suhr-Jessen transforms the team when he is on the court.
“(Surh-Jessen) is the X-factor I think,” Dickson said. “There aren’t many big players in the league that can stand in front of (him), and when we’re playing well and then he’s hitting his shot we’re a completely different team.”
The division title meant that the Hawks earn a bye to Sunday’s quarterfinal round, and a victory in that game would earn them the right to host a semifinal on Wednesday. The Southwest Division champion, LeMoyne, is the top overall team in the conference.
The Hawks will play the winner of Friday’s Pace-Southern New Hampshire game.
Saint Anselm will look to make another run after last year making it all the way to the Final Four in Indiana. Paul, Suhr-Jessen and Evans all were starters on the team last year.
“I think we’re capable of winning the (conference) tournament championship,” Dickson said. “If we can win the regional or not, I’m not sure. We lost to Bridgeport. We beat Jefferson. We beat Daemen. We beat a lot of the best teams in the region. We’ll focus on the Northeast-10 tournament, and if we’re lucky to make the NCAAs again we’ll worry about that.”
It will be a busy NE-10 tournament for the Granite State as all three colleges qualified for the postseason. SNHU (16-11, 9-10) earned the fifth seed in the Northeast division and will travel to play a Pace team it split a pair of games with this season. Both games were decided by single digits.
The Penmen have had a helter-skelter season. SNHU has had a four-game win streak and a four-game losing streak, and the Penmen have alternated wins and losses every game this month.
Franklin Pierce finished third in the Northeast Division and will travel to Long Island to play at Adelphi tomorrow night. The Ravens (15-11, 10-9) find themselves backing into the conference tournament after finishing the season with three straight losses including two losses by double figures.
The Ravens beat Adelphi back in December, 95-61.