Head coach Keith Dickson reached the 650-win plateau as the Saint Anselm College men's basketball team posted a convincing 87-59 victory over Daemen College on Wednesday in Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.
After defeating one of the top-ranked teams in the East Region of NCAA Division II, Hawks improved to 7-4 while Daemen, the No. 19-ranked squad in the country, drops to 12-3 overall.
Dickson, the winningest coach in Saint Anselm and Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball history, ranks sixth among active NCAA Division II coaches and 19th among active basketball coaches across all NCAA divisions.
Freshman Tyler Arbuckle scored 26 points for Saint Anselm, drilling three 3-pointers in the first half's final five minutes to build a sizable lead at the break. Senior Danny Evans and sophomore Miles Tention each scored 18 points, with Evans also hauling in a career-best 12 rebounds. Tention also chipped in with a career-high seven assists.
Saint Anselm maintained a 15-point lead or larger in the second half, growing its advantage to 28 points with free throws from junior Gustav Suhr-Jessen in the game's final two minutes. Daemen made only one field goal in the final 6½ minutes of play.