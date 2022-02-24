For the first time in school history, the Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball team is the top seed for the Northeast-10 Conference postseason tournament. But because of Friday’s snow, SNHU will have to wait an extra day to begin its quest for the tourney title.
Conference officials on Thursday moved back a host of games, including SNHU’s first scheduled contest. Coach Karen Pinkos' Penmen (21-5 overall, 15-4 in the league) won the Northeast Division crown and were scheduled to open Sunday afternoon with a home quarterfinal. Instead, their game was pushed to Monday night, where they will host the winner of Saturday’s Assumption-Southern Connecticut State first-round contest.
Meanwhile, the Saint Anselm and Franklin Pierce women will play their first-round contests on Saturday afternoon, the Hawks at home to AIC and the Ravens at Adelphi.
On the men’s side, all three local entries will open with first-rounders on Saturday afternoon: Saint Anselm at home to Southern Connecticut, Franklin Pierce at home to AIC, and SNHU at Saint Rose.
The NE-10 tournament schedule, revised, through Monday:
MEN’S TOURNAMENT
First Round: Friday Game 2: No. 7 NE Saint Michael’s at No. 2 SW New Haven (Declared a no contest due to established institutional and conference COVID-19 health protocols. New Haven advances.) Game 4: No. 6 NE Assumption at No. 3 SW Adelphi, 7 p.m. Game 5: No. 5 SW Le Moyne at No. 4 NE Stonehill, 7:30 p.m.
First Round: Saturday Game 6: #5 NE Southern New Hampshire at #4 SW Saint Rose,1 p.m. Game 1: #7 SW American International at #2 NE Franklin Pierce, 3 p.m. Game 3: #6 SW Southern Connecticut at #3 NE Saint Anselm, 3:30 p.m. Quarterfinals: Monday Game 7: Game 5 winner at No. 1 SW Pace, TBD Game 8: Game 6 winner at No. 1 NE Bentley, TBD Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner (at highest remaining seed) Game 10: Game 3 winner at No. 2 SW New Haven, TBD Semifinals: Thursday, March 3 (at highest remaining seeds): Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner (at highest remaining seed) Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner (at highest remaining seed) Championship: Sunday, March 6 (at highest remaining seed): Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (at highest remaining seed)
WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
First Round: Friday
Game 1: No. 7 SW New Haven at No. 2 NE Bentley, 6 p.m. Game 2: No. 7 NE Saint Michael’s at No. 2 SW Pace, 7 p.m. Game 3: No. 6 SW Saint Rose at No. 3 NE Stonehill, 5:30 p.m. Game 6: No. 5 NE Assumption at No. 4 SW Southern Connecticut, 7 p.m.
First Round: Saturday Game 4: No. 6 NE Franklin Pierce at No. 3 SW Adelphi, 3:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 5 SW American International at No. 4 NE Saint Anselm, 1:30 p.m. Quarterfinals: Monday Game 7: Game 5 winner at No. 1 SW Le Moyne, 5:30 p.m. Game 8: Game 6 winner at No. 1 NE Southern New Hampshire, 6 p.m. Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner (at highest remaining seed) Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner (at highest remaining seed)
Big home game for UNH men
The University of New Hampshire, coming off its most-lopsided win over a Division I school this season, hosts another important America East contest on Saturday at noon against Binghamton.
The Wildcats improved to 13-12 overall and 8-8 in the league by rolling 83-55 on Wednesday night at NJIT. Five UNH players hit double figures in scoring, led by Nick Johnson (17 points), Jayden Martinez (16) and Marco Foster (15).
The top four teams in the league earn a home game for the league quarterfinals; UNH currently sits tied for fourth with Binghamton and Stony Brook.
UNH finishes its regular season Tuesday at UMass Lowell.
