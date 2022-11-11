DURHAM — Six months ago, they were strangers from different places.
But by Friday afternoon, the collection of talent assembled to play basketball for the University of New Hampshire this season seemed pretty close.
The scene is still fresh: There’s Oakland, California’s, Kyree Brown, at center court, fresh off a virtuoso point guard performance, looking for a teammate to hug. Brown, maybe 6 feet tall in his cool purple and pink-trimmed sneakers, found an obvious target: Ridvan Tutic, who grew to be 6-10 and 230 pounds in his native Serbia.
The Wildcats had just hung an 83-71 defeat on Fairfield, usually a top-echelon club in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, to improve to 2-0. Smiles ruled for the Veterans Day matinee at Lundholm Gym. A “good little early step,” described UNH’s veteran coach, Bill Herrion.
But who were the faces behind the smiles? Well, that’s where this 2022-23 UNH squad gets interesting.
In this recent age of transfers, made easier by NCAA rule changes, and extra eligibility, made possible by the COVID pandemic, college sports rosters now change with the seasons. Gone are any assurances that a player will remain at a college for his full athletic career. “I don’t even know if you can even plan for tomorrow, the way things are going,” said Herrion, in his 18th year at UNH and his 31st overall as a college head coach.
And perhaps no program has been affected by — or seems to be embracing — the trend more than UNH. When the Wildcats beat the Stags on Friday, none of the nine Wildcats who stepped on the floor was a Wildcat last season. (Junior Nick Johnson, a returning starter from last season, will join the group once he recovers from a foot injury.) Several of the transfers toiled at established Division I programs, like Brown at Seattle U., smooth-shooting forward Jaxson Baker at Central Arkansas and versatile guard Matt Herasme at Marist. Nazim Derry came from Division II Goldey-Beacom, where he made 100 3-pointers last season. Brown is listed as a junior at UNH while Baker, Herasme and Derry are grad transfers.
In total, Herrion found 10 new players for this year’s squad. Or they found him. You could say they’re putting the “New” in New Hampshire.
And now they’re all Wildcats.
“We’re all guys that were either highly underrated or just ... we all have a chip on our shoulder,” said Brown. “We’re all hungry and we all want to win.”
Brown, for one, felt the love emanating from UNH, a continent away, “from the time I hit the (transfer) portal, from the time I got that text from coach Ryan (assistant coach Ryan Herrion). “A real belief that the school and my coaches had in me. It felt genuine. It was exactly what I was looking for and I’m blessed to be here.”
“Here’s the good part of the portal,” said Bill Herrion. “He played at Seattle University in the WAC. They won 23 games. So this kid’s been battle-tested. Matt Herasme, who played four years at Marist, in the MAAC conference, he’s been battle-tested.”
These college basketball metamorphoses, nationally, aren’t happenstance, of course. They are born of necessity. New players arrived at UNH because players from last season’s team chose to head elsewhere for an extra year. You remember leading scorer Jayden Martinez? He’s now a fifth-year player at North Texas. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno is a Cal Baptist Lancer. Nick Guadarrama is soaking up the sun at Florida International.
“It’s been the most challenging preseason in my career. I’m not going to lie to you,” said Herrion. “But in a good way. They’ve forced us (coaches) to work our tails off in the preseason.”
The work seems to have paid off. On Friday, Brown got in early foul trouble but was fantastic down the stretch, finishing with 25 points on 8-for-10 shooting, three assists and only two turnovers in 26 minutes. He hit seven of his eight free-throw attempts, all of them coming down the stretch as the Wildcats fended off Fairfield’s run that sliced the lead to as little as six.
Four of his buckets came in the paint, three after he backed down his much-taller defender before hitting a turnaround eight-footer. We mentioned he was from Oakland, didn’t we?
“As a point guard, what I’ve been taught is you do everything you have to to win, whether it’s score, pass, play defense,” said Brown. “Try to help the team out any way you can.”
“That might have been one of the best point guard displays here,” said Herrion. “That kid, in the second half, was phenomenal. He was phenomenal.”
Brown had plenty of help. Derry, the Goldey-Beacom transfer, was 4-of-6 from three-point land and finished with 17 points. As a team, the Wildcats shot 53% from the field and 54% (13-for-24) from long range.
Clarence Daniels II, from Lake Region State College, contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Baker added 11 points.
And Tutic, the big guy from Serbia, protected the rim splendidly, blocking two shots and altering many others. He finished with nine rebounds.
Herrion said he’s planning to employ a faster brand of offensive basketball this season. That’s the state of the game these days, he noted, and, plus, the players prefer it.
UNH plays some challenging nonleague contests — at Fordham on Tuesday — before opening its America East schedule on New Year’s Eve at Albany.
“We’re not going to really know these guys until we get some adversity. Until we get on the road down 10, down 15 and we have to fight,” said Herrion. “I will say this, though, I am very pleased at the way they’re playing.
“Today was about toughness,” he added. “We needed that game today, win or lose, just to see where are we from a toughness and physical standpoint. And these guys answered the bell.”