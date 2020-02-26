The University of New Hampshire outscored Maine 14-7 in the final five minutes in the Wildcats' 77-70 win Wednesday night in America East men's basketball play in Bangor, Maine. It was the Wildcats' third straight win.
Marque Maltsby led the Wildcats with 17 points. Jayden Martinez and Chris Lester scored 16 apiece. Nick Guadarrama added 11 points. Martinez grabbed 11 rebounds.
Nedeljko Prijovic led all scorers with 18 for Maine.
The Wildcats are 7-7 in the league, 14-13 overall. Maine is 7-21, 3-11 in America East.
Women's basketball
University of New Hampshire senior Ashley Storey tallied 23 points on 11-of-17 shooting, eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark, but the Wildcats' women's basketball team fell to the University of Maine by a score of 71-62 on Wednesday evening in Lundholm Gymnasium.
The Wildcats held a seven-point lead in the first quarter, but the Black Bears fought back and the game was a back and forth affair with nine lead changes and eight ties, before Maine Maine (15-14, 11-4 America East), eventually took a big lead in the fourth.
The teams were even in the paint, each tallying 36 points. Maine held a slight rebound advantage at 30-27.
Amanda Torres of Hudson had 11 points for UNH (10-17, 7-8 America East).