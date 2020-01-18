DURHAM — Sean Sutherlin recorded his sixth double-double of the season by scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team to a 65-60 triumph over UMBC on Saturday.
Sutherlin made 6 of 9 shots from the floor and added two free throws. UNH’s Nick Guadarrama scored a team-high 17 points, including the last four points of the game to secure the win.
K.J. Jackson led the way for UMBC with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Horvath and R.J. Eytle-Rock added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
UNH improved to 9-9 overall and 2-3 in America East with the win. UMBC fell to 7-12 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Harvard 67, Dartmouth 62: In Cambridge, Mass., Harvard broke open a close game with a 12-2 run late in the second half in the Ivy League opener for each team. Dartmouth (7-9, 0-1 Ivy) received a team-high 13 points from Aaryn Rai.
Plymouth State 75, UMass-Dartmouth 63: In Dartmouth, Mass., former Manchester Central standout Jaylen LeRoy scored 19 points to help Plymouth State improve to 8-7 overall (3-4 LEC). Dante Rivera led the Panthers with 23.
Le Moyne 83, SNHU 73: In Manchester, SNHU squandered an 11-point lead with less than 15 minutes to play. Shawn Montague had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Penmen (9-8, 2-7 NE10).
Albertus Magnus 74, Colby-Sawyer 71: In New Haven, Conn., Patrick Coffey’s game-high 23 points weren’t enough for Colby-Sawyer (6-8, 0-1 GNAC).
NEC 101, Elms 79: In Henniker, Stephen Fama led all scorers with 24 points and pulled down a game-high seven rebounds for the Pilgrims (11-5, 3-1 NECC). NEC scored 37 points off of 20 steals.
Franklin Pierce 83, Saint Rose 65: In Rindge, the Ravens (11-5, 6-3 NE10) received 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds from junior guard Sean Fasoyiro on Friday night and won for the eighth time in their last 10 outings.
Women’s basketball
UNH 72, UMBC 63: In Baltimore, Hudson’s Amanda Torres collected 16 points and a career-high eight assists to lead the Wildcats (6-12, 3-3 America East). Torres made each of her eight free throw attempts, including six in the final 65 seconds. She also had three rebounds and two steals.
UMass-Dartmouth 91, Plymouth State 43: In Dartmouth, Mass., the Panthers were limited to two points in the first quarter and trailed 40-12 at halftime. Elizabeth McLaughlin led Plymouth State (3-11, 0-7 LEC) with 17 points.
Le Moyne 77, SNHU 71: In Manchester, the Penmen were within two points, 73-71, with less than a minute to play, but a late turnover led to a pair of Le Moyne free throws that sealed the win. Karlee Ziliak led SNHU (10-7, 3-6 NE10) with 15 points.
Albertus Magnus 79, Colby-Sawyer 72: In New Haven, Conn., Lexie Hamilton scored 24 points and Tianna Sugars added 23, but Colby-Sawyer (10-5, 0-2 GNAC) was outscored 28-16 in the fourth quarter.
NEC 57, Elms 43: In Chicopee, Mass., Asia Jones scored a game-high 14 points and added a game-high five assists to help New England College improve to 12-4 overall and 5-1 in the NECC.
Franklin Pierce 70, Saint Rose 56: In Rindge, sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski scored a career-high 28 points as the Ravens (7-9, 1-8 NE10)) ended a four-game losing streak Friday night.
Men’s hockey
Stonehill 4, SNHU 1: In Hooksett, D.J. Goldstein’s short-handed goal was the highlight for the Penmen (6-8-0 (4-3-0 NE-10) at the Ice Den. Stonehill (5-7-2, 2-3-1) scored two goals in the second period and two more in the third.
Women’s hockey
Saint Anselm 2, Colby 1: In Goffstown, Amanda Nylander and Kate Meehan scored for the Hawks (13-8-1, 10-4-1). Meehan’s goal broke a 1-1 tie with 22 seconds remaining in the third period.
Norwich 5, Plymouth State 1: In Plymouth, Norwich took control with a three-goal first period. Alexis Fagan scored for Plymouth State (3-12-0, 2-6-0).
Providence 2, UNH 1: In Durham, UNH’s Jada Christian tied the game by scoring early in the third, but Providence’s Caroline Peterson netted the game-winning goal with 2:15 to play. The loss dropped UNH to 11-11-2 overall, and 8-9-1 in Hockey East.