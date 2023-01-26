Herasme
UNH's Matthew Herasme looks for an opening during the Bryant game on Jan. 14. Herasme scored 22 points in the Wildcats' victory over Albany on Wednesday.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Another Saturday, another big home game for the UNH men’s basketball team.

The Wildcats, who used big scoring nights from guards Kyree Brown (23 points) and Matt Herasme (22), drilled Albany 84-65 on Wednesday at Lundholm Gym in Durham. The victory set up an important league game on Saturday back at Lundholm against UMass Lowell. Tipoff is 1 p.m.