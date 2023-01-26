Another Saturday, another big home game for the UNH men’s basketball team.
The Wildcats, who used big scoring nights from guards Kyree Brown (23 points) and Matt Herasme (22), drilled Albany 84-65 on Wednesday at Lundholm Gym in Durham. The victory set up an important league game on Saturday back at Lundholm against UMass Lowell. Tipoff is 1 p.m.
With a month to play in the league season, UNH is 4-3 (9-10 overall) and UMass Lowell is 5-3 (17-5 overall). They are two of five teams with three league losses; Vermont leads the way with a 5-2 mark. The top four teams host league quarterfinal games, set for March 4.
The UNH game highlights a full weekend of activity for Granite State basketball teams.
• Dartmouth (3-3 in the Ivy League, 7-13 overall) tries to improve its place in the conference with a 2 p.m. home game on Saturday against Columbia. It’s the first of four straight home games for the Big Green.
• All six local Northeast-10 Conference teams are in action Saturday. SNHU and Franklin Pierce are home, to Pace and New Haven, respectively. The women play at 1:30 p.m., the men at 3:30. Saint Anselm’s teams visit Adelphi. The SNHU women lead the NE-10 at 15-4 (21-7 overall), and the Saint Anselm women (10-9, 15-13) are coming off a 78-76 win at Bentley on Wednesday.
• Keene State’s men, unbeaten (10-0) in the Little East, visit Rhode Island College on Saturday. The Owls, ranked No. 6 nationally in Division III, are 18-1 overall, their sole loss to No. 11 Middlebury.