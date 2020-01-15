Ashley Storey's layup with a second to go helped the Wildcats overcome a four-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat Albany 47-46 on Wednesday night in Albany, N.Y.
Storey scored six of her team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes, and Caroline Soucy scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter. Amanda Torres of Hudson contributed 10 points for UNH (5-12, 2-3 America East). Storey also had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Men's basketball
Albany 76, UNH 73 (OT): Antonio Rizzuto's jumper with three seconds to play in overtime gave Albany a one-point lead en route to victory Wednesday night at Lundholm Gym in Durham.
Sean Sutherlin drained a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation to give the Wildcats a 66-63 lead but Albany's Ahman Clark made a three of his own with 17 seconds left to tie the game. Nick Guadarrama's three-pointer at the buzzer missed and the game went to overtime.
Marque Maultsby led UNH (8-9, 1-3 America East) with 16 points. Sutherlin had 15 and Chris Lester had 13. Jayden Martinez added 10 and Guadarrama scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Clark led all scorers with 27 points. Cameron Healy added 18 for Albany (10-8, 3-0 AE).
Alexi Schechter led Albany with 20 points. Amanda Kantzy scored seven and grabbed 12 rebounds. Albany (6-11, 2-2 America East) led by as many as 12 (35-23) in the third quarter.