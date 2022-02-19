In basketball, it’s easy to get caught up in the numbers. Looking to see who had the most points or rebounds is what catches the eye.
But not everyone can score 20 points a night. How do you stand out on the court when you’re not the top scorer?
Neither Andrew Lufkin nor Brett Marelli, Granite Staters playing for Worcester Polytechnic Institute, is a top scorer. But they’re maximizing their minutes nightly for the Engineers, ranked 16th in the country in Division III.
Lufkin (Auburn) and Marelli (Hampton) found their way to WPI via different paths. Lufkin starred at Pinkerton Academy before prepping at Pomfret (Conn.) School.
“I call him our version of Marcus Smart,” said WPI coach Chris Bartley. “He just makes winning plays like tipping out a ball or diving after a ball on the floor. He just seems to have that makeup. His playing style fits the personality of our program. He’s a tough, hard-nosed competitor.”
Lufkin relishes his role. This season, he has averaged 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15 minutes of action per game. Last Saturday against Coast Guard, he played 15 minutes with no points but was a buzz saw on the defensive end.
Lufkin’s best scoring game this season came against Wheaton on Jan. 22, when he had 19 points in 21 minutes. He is averaging 2.5 rebounds per game and pulled down a season-high six this past Wednesday, also against Wheaton.
“Scoring is secondary in my mind,” Lufkin said. “There’s so many little winning plays that happen. Scoring’s a big part of it, but I pride myself on doing the other things like hustle plays, playing defense. That’s part of the culture here at WPI.”
Marelli’s journey to the team was far less straightforward. He had no plans on playing college basketball and was going to focus on his academic career with a major in biomedical engineering. However, some appearances at prospect camps caught Bartley’s eye.
“I just really liked Brett when I saw him play,” Bartley said. “I’m always trying to find the (player) who’s flying under the radar. He’s 6-4, 6-5. Really good athlete. Has a great feel for the game. He has a real maturity about him. I really enjoyed watching him play at the camp.”
Like Lufkin, Marelli comes off the bench and is averaging 4.1 points and 2.5 boards a game. His season high for points is 10, accomplished three times this season.
After playing on the freshman team his first year at Winnacunnet, Marelli worked his way up to the varsity on a team with players now playing at other Division III schools in Massachusetts.
“Sophomore year I was a swing player, but junior year I got into a bigger role,” Marelli said. “Zach Waterhouse, Jack Schaake and Ben Allen were great kids that prepared me for where I am today.”
Like Lufkin, Marelli said he’s doing whatever the team needs as it makes a run at the NCAA tournament.
“Everyone’s coming from their high school where they can score,” Marelli said. “I’m just stepping in as a freshman and trying to do whatever the team needs. With my size. I try to crash the offensive boards. I’ve been working a lot on my defense. Whatever the team needs, I’m just trying to contribute.”