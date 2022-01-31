WHEN Alison Montgomery recruited Bedford’s Mia Roy to play basketball at Bates College four years ago, Montgomery made sure Roy knew exactly what she was getting into at the Division III school in Lewiston, Maine.
“Coach Montgomery is a really good recruiter and she was really honest,” Roy said. “She said, ‘If you want to win a national championship as a freshman, Bates is not the school for you, but if you want to make a program successful, we have that opportunity,’ and she thought I could really help with that and it stuck with me. She was a new coach at the time and she was really trying to change the program and the culture, and I think we’ve done that.”
They certainly have. Last season the Bobcats finished 13-12, their first winning record since the 2010-11 campaign. This year Bates is 11-4, just outside the D3hoops.com Top 25 (the Bobcats are in the “Others receiving votes” category) and in second place in the ultra-competitive New England Small College Athletic Association. There are three NESCAC teams in the Top 25 poll (No. 8 Tufts, No. 11 Amherst and No. 21 Bowdoin), and the last four contested D-III championship games (2016-19) have featured at least one team from the NESCAC.
Montgomery was also right about Roy’s ability to help with that turnaround. The 5-foot-7 senior guard leads Bates in 3-pointers with 26, and she’s shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc, the best percentage among the Bobcats’ volume shooters. She’s third on the team in scoring (11.5 points per game) and assists (1.6 per game), and her offense has led to two Maine Player of the Week honors this month.
The Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association first picked Roy for its weekly recognition after she dropped a career-high 32 points in a 91-82 win at Wesleyan in Bates’ NESCAC season-opener on Jan. 9. Roy went 9-for-16 from the floor, 4-for-8 from 3 and 10-for-10 from the line in the contest, and the Bobcats needed that kind of shooting to match Wesleyan’s 9-for-9 effort from 3-point land in the second half of the game in Middletown, Conn.
“I got hit in the head during warmups for that game, so maybe that just knocked me into some good shooting,” Roy said with a laugh. “No, I’m just kidding. I think Wesleyan was really trying to stop Meghan Graff (Bates’ point guard and leading scorer), and she was just creating shots for me and everyone else. I mean, she had 10 assists in the game. And I had just been trying to play with more confidence, and it was the first NESCAC game so I was super excited, and the shots were just going in for me and for the rest of the team.”
A week later, Roy earned her second POW award after averaging 17.3 points in a 3-0 week for the Bobcats. She had 15 points and four steals in a 73-72 win against St. Joseph’s, 12 points in a 52-49 win against then-No. 3 Amherst, and then she dropped 25 in a 71-59 win against Hamilton.
Roy’s offense, especially her outside shot, has been critical for the Bobcats this season, but it’s only half of what she brings to the court.
“She’s equally talented on both ends and she has a passion for playing both ends,” Montgomery said. “She typically will defend the other team’s toughest matchup at the guard position, or we just love having her hound the other team’s point guard because she is relentless on the ball and is great about applying pressure without fouling. She’s just everywhere on defense. Her motor just goes and goes.”
That non-stop motor is what Montgomery appreciates most about Roy.
“There was a day this year when Mia was sick and she had to miss practice and our coaching staff was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so palpable when she’s not here,’ just because her motor is going every single moment of practice,” Montgomery said.
Roy played with the same all-out effort when she was at Bedford, helping the Bulldogs reach the Division I final in 2016 and 2017, and her energy has been one of the galvanizing factors that has pushed Bates to its recent success.
But circumstances have cranked Roy’s motor into another gear this season.
The Bobcats didn’t play a game last season due to COVID, and Roy spent the second semester in Naples, Fla., taking online classes and working out with her aunt, Jill Roy, a personal trainer and former basketball player at Trinity High School. All the time away, plus all the training with no games, made Mia extra hungry and extra energetic to start this season.
Roy is also motivated by the approaching end of her playing days, although that may not come for another year. She’s a senior and on schedule to graduate in May, but the pandemic has given her, and most every other college athlete, another year of eligibility. Since Bates doesn’t have graduate programs, Roy would have to use that eligibility at a different school, so she’s put herself in the transfer portal to see if she can do just that.
But she won’t make that decision until after the season, and Roy and the rest of the Bobcats hope that ending won’t come any time soon.
“We’re all really excited for the last three weeks of the regular season and to see if we can position ourselves for some postseason play,” Montgomery said.
Captain Clark
Maddie Clark, who went to Hopkinton High and the Tilton School, is another New Hampshire player making a mark in the NESCAC. The 5-foot-7 guard is a senior captain and floor general at Wesleyan (9-10).
“Maddie runs the offense and as a team who loves to run, 25% of our offense comes from transition, she can move the ball down the court, attack the paint and find open teammates, or finish at the rim when she sees an open seam,” Wesleyan Coach Kate Mullen said.
Clark is also dangerous in the half court, where she can score at all three levels thanks to the addition of a “smooth pull-up jumper,” according to Mullen. Clark leads the team in 3-pointers (38) and is second in scoring (14.1 ppg), assists (2.9) and steals (0.9). That’s a long way from the 2.1 points per game she averaged as a freshman, an improvement that has roots in the offseason.
“Maddie has become a leader in the weight room for our team and her approach to year-round strength and conditioning is inspiring,” said Mullen, who also said that Clark’s leadership was, “consistent and enduring through a year of no competition (2020-21) and as a senior, she’s looking to make the most of her last year on the court as both a player and as a leader.”
Londonderry’s Courtney Shay can look to Clark and Roy as examples of New Hampshire players who have succeeded in the NESCAC if she needs any motivation. Shay is in her second year at Hamilton (N.Y.) College, but because of COVID, she is in her first year competing at the college level. The 5-foot-9 guard has missed six games for the 8-9 Continentals, but she’s made two starts in her 11 games played and she’s averaging 15.8 minutes, 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest. Shay has shot well in her limited time, going 9-for-24 from 3-point territory and 10-for-10 from the free throw line.