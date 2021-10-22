College Football: Columbia blanks Dartmouth in Hanover From Dartmouth Athletics Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save HANOVER -- Columbia (5-1, 2-1 Ivy) stymied the Big Green all night Friday and became the first team to shut out Dartmouth (5-1, 2-1 Ivy) in 10 years, leaving Memorial Field with a 19-0 victory.The Lions' Gabriel Hollingsworth rushed for one touchdown, Joe Green found Mike Roussos for another TD, and Alex Felkins kicked a pair of field goals in the win. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage