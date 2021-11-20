PROVIDENCE, R.I. – With a chance at the Ivy League title, Dartmouth and its multi-faceted offense went to work on Saturday at Brown Stadium.
The Big Green amassed 539 yards, and behind senior quarterback Derek Kyler, beat Brown 52-31 for a share of a second straight league title.
Kyler ended his career on the highest of high notes, completing 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns and running six times for 79 yards and another score.
The win enabled the Big Green to finish 6-1 in the league — tied with Princeton, which beat Penn on Saturday, 34-14.
Dartmouth beat the Tigers head-to-head, 31-7 on Nov. 5, but records are all that count in the Ivy League when it comes to championships.
“It’s the Ivy thing,” said Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens. “We know and they (the Tigers) know who won the head-to-head. But maybe we get a bigger share.”
Dartmouth shared the title with Yale the last time the conference played, which was in 2019. The Big Green now have 20 Ivy League titles, more than any other team.
Kyler accounted for one of the game’s key plays after Brown quarterback E.J. Perry tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Graham Walker to give the Bears (2-8, 1-6) a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Three plays after the ensuing kickoff, Kyler connected with Noah Roper for a 60-yard TD pass.
“We really felt good about that play coming in,” Kyler said. “We’ve shown a similar look with that play with the screen multiple times. We thought they would see it on film and bite on it and they did.
“It was the exact look we were looking for. We had to capitalize on it and we did.”
That play was part of a sequence that turned the game Dartmouth’s favor.
After Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1) stopped Brown on fourth-and-one from the Bears 34, Kyler tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Jonny Bennett that gave the Big Green a lead (21-14), they wouldn’t relinquish.
“I think it was a key,” Teevens said. “We were putting scores together. The emotional end of that for the opposition to give up points quickly like that, and a big score strike, just elevates us. Somebody makes a big play and we start playing better offense. It just buoyed everybody on the side.”
The Big Green opened the game with a 61-yard, 10-play scoring drive with Nick Howard wedging over from the 1.
Brown countered with a 75-yard drive with Allen Smith also scoring from the 1. The Bears then snared their last lead of the game with Perry (35-for-48, 258 yards) throwing that TD pass to Walker.
Chris Maron’s 36-yard field goal pulled Brown within 21-17 at the break.
After that it was all downhill for Dartmouth.
Connor Davis kicked a 39-yard field goal, Kyler threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Jones, then Kyler capped an 89-yard drive with a 7-yard scoring run.
Howard added a 1-yard TD run early in the fourth and Keegan McHugh ran 65 yards for another score.
Teevens lavished praise on Kyler.
“He plays like that every week,” Teevens said. “He’s a very unselfish player. He’s quiet and unassuming. He’s a captain. Guys trust and believe in him.”
“The drive at the (end of the half that resulted in a field goal and a 24-17 lead), he’s done that almost every game. He’s very solid putting the ball on the money. I’m happy for him and certainly proud of him.”
Howard ran 15 times for 80 yards and two scores while Roper ran six times for 79 yards.
“We have so many guys touching the ball so it’s hard for a defense to stop one specific person,” Kyler said of a team that amassed 539 total yards. “We have a bunch of different people we can go to.
“We have a bunch of athletes. They rose to the occasion and we won a championship.”