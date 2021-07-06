The Dartmouth College football team will play three Friday night games this season and all will be on ESPNU.
The Big Green will visit Penn on Oct. 1, and will host Columbia on Oct. 22 and Princeton on Nov. 5. Exact times of all three have yet to be announced.
Dartmouth football schedule
Saturday, Sept. 18: at Valparaiso, TBA
Saturday, Sept. 25: Sacred Heart, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1: at Penn, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 9: Yale, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16: at UNH, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22: Columbia, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 30: at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5: Princeton, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 13: Cornell, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20: at Brown, noon