Plymouth State’s football team is off to a solid start.
The Panthers are 3-0 (1-0 in MASCAC) and a major reason is their defensive unit, which is holding opponents to 13.7 points and 93.7 rushing yards per game. Last year, Plymouth State limited foes to 15.2 points and 134 yards on the ground.
“I think we’ve played pretty good defense over the years,” said head coach Paul Castonia, in his 20th season with the Panthers. “Since 2017 we’ve either been first or second in scoring defense in the conference.
“We have guys who are good players, have gotten better and understand their job on defense. Put 11 pieces together and it works.”
Eight of PSU’s defensive starters are from New Hampshire: defensive back Mikey Levesque (Goffstown), defensive lineman Emmanuel Ughu (Milford), defensive back Luc Normandeau (Dover), defensive back Kayden Baillergeon (Derry), linebacker Evan Wilson (Derry), defensive lineman and long snapper Dylan Szostak (Windham), defensive lineman Tracy Cristiano (Thornton), defensive lineman Mike Terrazzano (Pelham).
“We have a number of guys with a good amount of experience playing defense,” Castonia said. “They’ve learned from their mistakes. There isn’t a magic potion but it’s a matter of guys playing fast and tackling well.”
The leader of the pack is Wilson, a sophomore, who leads the team with 27 tackles (12 solo). In 2021 he finished with 38 tackles. Barring injuries he’s on track to surpass that number perhaps in October.
“I give all the credit to my coaches and teammates,” Wilson said. “If they didn’t push me I wouldn’t be where I am today.
“Coaches (Castonia and linebackers coach David Carlson) are working with us every day including things like our footwork and helping us make weekly adjustments. Whatever it is they’re going to let me know so I can get better.”
“Wilson is a good instinctual player and a good student of the game,” Castonia said. “Put those two things together and you get a productive player.”
Wilson relishes the fact that several of his teammates are from New Hampshire.
“I think out whole team is a comfort zone,” Wilson said. “We get along really well and we have each other’s backs.”
Not surprisingly, Wilson played against two of his teammates in in high school at Pinkerton Academy.
“I played against (running back) Tyler Kayo (Londonderry) and (running back) Cooper Bartlett (Londonderry),” Wilson said. “Kayo and Bartlett were rivals in high school. Coming here I knew there was going to be a hostile environment but they welcomed me with open arms.
“At Pinkerton I did my best to be the best version of myself and to make my teammates the best versions of themselves.”
According to Castonia, Varano “rotates and plays a lot” while “Burrows and Cristiano also rotate and play a lot.”
Seven other Panthers who play defense call New Hampshire home: defensive back Tanner Plourde (Nashua), defensive back Max Brown (Manchester), linebacker Will Mara (Manchester), defensive lineman Colton Burrows (Milford), defensive lineman Jake Currier (Salisbury).
Overall 29 players, 28 percent of Plymouth State’s roster, are from New Hampshire, and one Vermont player who went to Hanover High School.
“Sometimes it’s ranged from 28% to 50% depending on the year,” Castonia said. “There is a long history of players who’ve contributed over the years so why wouldn’t we focus on New Hampshire players and move on from there?
“It just makes sense to recruit all of New Hampshire as thoroughly as possible. New Hampshire students are coming here for the in-state tuition. For those students it’s a great value as opposed to out-of-state tuition.”
Normandeau is fourth on the team with 14 tackles (six solo).
“Luc’s a guy who’s gotten better over the course of his career,” Castonia said. “We moved him to safety a couple of years ago. He’s gotten a lot of reps and is playing well. He was more of a strong safety and now he’s a deep safety.”
Baillergeon has nine solo tackles and made a key interception during a 41-34 victory over Bridgewater State.
“Kayden is a guy who didn’t start as a freshman but who has progressed impressively,” Castonia said. “He’s become a top-notch corner and has gotten better every year. He’s grown and matured as a player and a person.”
Ughu has eight tackles (two solo).
“He’s a very talented player who’s made a lot of progress since he was a freshman,” Castonia said. “He’s continued to make progress this year and has done a lot of good things.”