Drew Willoughby tied Yianni Gavalas in the Saint Anselm College football team’s record books for the second-most passing touchdowns in a game in the Hawks’ 56-7 victory over American International on Saturday at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown.
Willoughby, a junior quarterback, threw for six touchdowns and 246 yards, leading the Hawks to their first 2-0 start since 2014 and a win in their first Northeast-10 Conference bout of the season.
Carson Goda caught three of Willoughby’s touchdown passes and finished with six catches for 68 yards. Andrew Edwards logged a game-high 77 receiving yards alongside a TD on three catches for the Hawks.
Saint Anselm, which led 35-0 at halftime, held American International to 60 rushing yards.
Plymouth State 25, Husson 7: In Bangor, Maine, Jack Martin and Will Reichard both booted three field goals for Plymouth State (2-0). Jalen Milroe threw a 52-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to build a 12-0 Panthers lead. Milroe completed 11 of his 23 passing attempts for 149 yards and threw an interception. The Panthers held Husson (0-2) to 48 rushing yards.
Carson-Newman 27, Franklin Pierce 6: In Jefferson City, Tennessee, Bryce Macina threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Anderson in the second quarter for Franklin Pierce (0-2). Macina went 17 of 33 passing for 175 yards. EJ Burgess rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 17 carries for the Ravens.