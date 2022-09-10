Drew Willoughby tied Yianni Gavalas in the Saint Anselm College football team’s record books for the second-most passing touchdowns in a game in the Hawks’ 56-7 victory over American International on Saturday at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown.

Willoughby, a junior quarterback, threw for six touchdowns and 246 yards, leading the Hawks to their first 2-0 start since 2014 and a win in their first Northeast-10 Conference bout of the season.