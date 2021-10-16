Two heads are better than one, they say. Two quarterbacks can be better than one as well.
Dartmouth College proved that in Saturday’s 38-21 victory over the University of New Hampshire at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. The Big Green received two touchdown passes from quarterback Derek Kyler and three rushing TDs from quarterback Nick Howard in the win.
The Big Green, who have used a two-quarterback system all year, piled up 634 yards of offense, improved to 5-0 overall and evened the all-time series with UNH at 19-19-2.
“We knew we had to play well, and we did,” Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens said. “We allowed three big plays, and outside of that, our defense really did a pretty good job of containing a potent offense. And then offensively our guys were very clean in their execution. We got contributions from a variety of guys.”
Kyler completed 20 of 25 passes for 326 yards. Howard carried the ball 18 times for 131 yards. Dartmouth had a 32-13 advantage in first downs and didn’t turn the ball over.
“They outplayed us completely,” UNH safety Evan Horn said. “They just beat us in all phases — especially on the defensive side. They were the better team offensively and everywhere today.”
The Wildcats (3-3) received two touchdown runs from running back Dylan Laube, who finished the game with 139 yards on six carries.
Scott Paxton’s 52-yard TD reception and the point-after kick gave the Big Green a 31-7 lead with 9:54 remaining in the third quarter, but shortly thereafter the Wildcats began to fight back. Laube scored his second TD on a 53-yard run with 8:09 left in the third, and then Sean Coyne caught a 52-yard TD pass from running back Carlos Washington with 3:43 remaining in the third. Sean Lehane’s PAT trimmed Dartmouth’s lead to 31-21.
The Big Green regained the momentum on Howard’s third TD, however. It came on a 6-yard run and helped increase the lead to 38-21 with 8:41 to play.
“We never got them in a lot of third-and-long situations and really let our defensive line rush the quarterback,” Horn said. “I felt we were always on our heels the whole game. We did not play up to our standards at all today.”
Dartmouth scored touchdowns on each of its first two drives. Howard found the end zone from 6 yards away each time. The second drive covered 99 yards, after UNH failed to score on fourth down from the Dartmouth 1.
Laube helped cut the lead in half on a 75-yard run with 11:08 left in the first half. The touchdown run came 12 seconds after Dartmouth’s second TD.
Connor Davis made a 51-yard field goal — a career-long kick — to increase Dartmouth’s lead to 17-7 with 8:28 remaining in the half, and Joe Kramer ended Dartmouth’s fourth offensive possession by catching a 13-yard TD pass from Kyler with 4:34 left before halftime. Kramer’s TD was set up by a John Pupel interception that he returned 19 yards to the UNH 34.
The Big Green had 19 first downs through two quarters. The Wildcats had seven.
“I thought we got beat and manhandled by a really good football team,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “They played downhill on us the whole game.”