Rick Santos
UNH head coach Rick Santos, shown getting the crowd pumped up during the Oct. 22 Elon game in Durham, has his Wildcats on the cusp of an FCS playoff berth. The selection show is Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

The University of New Hampshire has been playing meaningful football in November, and it appears the Wildcats will be playing postseason football in November as well.

UNH wrapped up its regular season with a 42-41 road victory over rival Maine in overtime Saturday, and likely earned a bid to the FCS playoffs by doing so.