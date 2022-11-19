UNH wrapped up its regular season with a 42-41 road victory over rival Maine in overtime Saturday, and likely earned a bid to the FCS playoffs by doing so.
The game ended when the Wildcats stopped Maine when the Black Bears elected to go for two points — and the victory — following their touchdown in overtime.
It was 35-35 at the end of regulation, but UNH (8-3 overall, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 42-35 lead when tight end Kyle Lepkowski caught a 4-yard pass from quarterback Max Brosmer and Nick Mazzie added the point-after kick.
Maine (2-9, 2-6) pulled within a point on a 19-yard TD pass from quarterback Joe Fagnano to Rohan Jones. Fagnano’s pass on the conversion attempt was intercepted by linebacker Bryce Shaw.
“First and foremost I think it’s a great call by Jordan (Maine coach Jordan Stevens) to go for two in that situation,” UNH coach Rick Santos said. “Had the momentum. I would have done the same thing. … That was the right call by him.
“Cardiac ‘Cats. Find a way to get it done at the end. We talked about our core values this year being effort, accountability and toughness. Obviously the physical aspect of it, but I think more importantly what we’ve shown the last three games is mental toughness. When the game’s on the line we find a way to make big plays. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
UNH and William & Mary finished as CAA co-champions, but William & Mary will receive the CAA’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs because it won the tiebreaker against UNH, which is point differential in conference games. The teams did not meet in the regular season.
The victory over Maine put UNH in good position to receive an at-large bid, however. The FCS playoff selection show will air today (12:30 p.m.) on ESPNU.
UNH led 7-0 after one quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 28-21 entering the fourth. Maine tied the game, 35-35, on Elijah’s Barnwell’s 2-yard TD run plus Cole Baker’s PAT with 3:11 to play.
UNH running back Dylan Laube ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries. Quarterback Max Brosmer completed 14 of 23 passes for 247 yards and three TDs. D.J. Linkins and Adam Deese had the other TD receptions.
“I gotta thank the (offensive) line,” Laube said. “It was a great game. It was fun to play in.”
“I thought the offensive line did a phenomenal job all game,” Santos added. “We had a lot of confidence going into that overtime setting.”
Maine rushed for 336 yards in the loss. Barnwell ran for 143 yards and five touchdowns on 20 attempts.
UNH linebacker Ryan Toscano of Bedford recorded a game-high 14 tackles, six of which were solo stops. Defensive end Dylan Ruiz made 11 tackles.
UNH will now play the waiting game regarding its postseason plans.
“All year I think we’ve practiced extremely well,” Santos said. “There’s no secret sauce. If we win Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we have an opportunity to play well on Saturday.
“At the end of the day it’s all about making the big plays in the biggest moments, and they were able to get that done.”