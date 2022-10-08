Not only did the Wildcats make it difficult for the Seawolves to score, they made it extremely tough for the Stony Brook offense on third down. Stony Brook didn’t convert on any of its third-down opportunities until a little more than nine minutes remained in the fourth quarter, and finished the game 2 of 12 on third down.
The Seawolves (0-5, 0-4 Colonial Athletic Association) entered the game ranked last in the conference in both scoring (8.5 points per game) and third-down-conversion rate (22.6%).
“I think at the end of the day, third down was probably the difference in this football game,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said. “It has been an Achilles heel for us all season.”
Despite the third-down struggles, Stony Brook sliced UNH’s lead to three points when quarterback Charlie McKee connected with running back Ross Tallarico for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 5:01 to play. It was the final play of a 12-play, 76-yard drive that followed a fumble by UNH running back Dylan Laube. The point-after kick by Angelo Guglielmello made it a 17-14 game.
UNH (4-2, 4-0) responded on its ensuing possession and regained a double-digit lead on a 15-yard TD pass from quarterback Max Brosmer to wide receiver Brian Espanet with 2:21 to play.
“Finding a way to score at the end and kind of ice the game and put it away, I think that just kind of shows the mental toughness that we’re developing as a team,” UNH coach Rick Santos said.
UNH’s other scoring came on a 5-yard TD pass from Brosmer to freshman wide receiver D.J. Linkins, Laube’s 3-yard TD run and Nick Mazzie’s 25-yard field goal.
Stony Brook played without running back Ty Son Lawton, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Lawton missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Priore said Lawton was about 80%.
“Part of the reason we kept him out was so he would be at 100 percent next week,” Priore said. “You can’t play in a game like this at 80 percent.”
The Wildcats led 10-7 at halftime and added to their lead when Brosmer capped a nine-play, 69-yard drive by tossing a 5-yard TD pass to Linkins with 9:00 to play in the third quarter. Linkins has three receptions in his college career and all three have been touchdowns.
Stony Brook struck first on a 55-yard halfback pass from Tallarico to Tyler Devera. Guglielmello’s point-after kick made it 7-0 with 13:57 remaining in the second quarter.
UNH made it a 7-3 game on Mazzie’s 25-yard field goal with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter, and then took a 10-7 lead on Laube’s 3-yard touchdown run plus Mazzie’s PAT with 4:35 left in the half.
Merrimack’s Joey Eichman, a defensive back who missed the last four games with a knee injury, had an interception in the fourth quarter that he returned 43 yards.
Defensive end Dylan Ruiz had two sacks, and defensive end Josiah Silver recorded three tackles for loss.
“I think the defense really took a step forward in the last three quarters of the Western Michigan game (last week) and then I thought they played a complete football game (against Stony Brook),” Santos said. “Great overall team win. Any time we can find a way to go 4-0 in CAA play that’s great.”