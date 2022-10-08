DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire’s defense did its part in Saturday’s 24-14 victory over Stony Brook before a Homecoming crowd of 13,273 at Wildcat Stadium.

NH College Football: Plymouth State drops first; Dartmouth, Saint Anselm also fall

Not only did the Wildcats make it difficult for the Seawolves to score, they made it extremely tough for the Stony Brook offense on third down. Stony Brook didn’t convert on any of its third-down opportunities until a little more than nine minutes remained in the fourth quarter, and finished the game 2 of 12 on third down.

UNH men's hockey, men's soccer teams prevail