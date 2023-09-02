NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Officially it was the University of New Hampshire’s nonconference season opener at Stonehill College.
Unofficially it resembled little more than a glorified scrimmage.
Quarterback Max Brosmer completed 19 of 25 passes for 284 yards and a career-high five touchdowns as the 12th-ranked Wildcats cruised to a 51-17 victory on Saturday. Stonehill is in its second year competing at the FCS level.
“The first game is always tough to know what you have,” UNH coach Rick Santos said. “Obviously we felt we had a pretty strong team coming back from last year. But it’s all about being defined by a vision of the future and not a memory of the past.
“That’s a gritty football team. They’re extremely well-coached. It was a physical contest. Those guys tackled well. I was happy with how we responded to it. We still have to clean up some stuff. We weren’t disciplined enough. We kind of let the chippiness get to us (UNH was penalized 15 times for 121 yards) and ultimately that’s going to cost us going forward.”
New Hampshire dropped the hammer on Stonehill less than 12 minutes after the opening kickoff.
Sean Lehane’s punt on the game’s first series was muffed by Jermaine Corbett and UNH’s Caleb Mead recovered the ball on the Skyhawks 22, which led to a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brosmer to Londonderry High grad Colby Ramshaw.
Moments later, Bedford’s Zach Garron got a hand on a punt and Dylan Laube returned the ball 58 yards for a score.
The Wildcats increased their lead to 20-0 on their next possession when Laube caught a swing pass from Brosmer and scampered 23 yards.
UNH’s defense kept up the beat when Merrimack’s Joe Eichman intercepted an Ashur Carraha pass, setting up an 11-yard touchdown run by Laube.
UNH produced another explosive play when, on the first play of the second quarter, Brosmer heaved a 69-yard TD pass to Heron Maurisseau for a 34-0 lead.
Nick Mazzie’s 47-yard field goal was sandwiched between Jermaine Corbett’s 2-yard run and Perry Shelbred’s 23-yard field goal that netted a 37-10 UNH lead at intermission.
“We created turnovers,” Santos said. “Bend but don’t break is what we talk about in the red zone. We held a really good offense to (303) yards. All in all, I’m really proud of the overall effort.”
Brosmer lavished praise on his offense line, which allowed him more-than-adequate time to pass.
“I always credit my offensive line,” Brosmer said. “Every Thursday I try to give them a meal as a way of telling them how thankful I am. That seems to work for the most part. Everything we’re able to do on the offensive side of the ball starts with them and finishes with them.
“It’s also a testament to my wide receivers for making some of the catches they did today. I thought that fade catch Logan (Tomlinson) had helps me kind of trust him more on the field. We also were able to spread the ball around well.”
The catch Brosmer referred to was a 22-yarder late in the third quarter that gave UNH a 51-10 lead.
Thirteen Wildcats caught at least one pass.
The game had special meaning for senior linebacker Bryce Shaw, who played his high school football at Bridgewater-Raynham, which is about 15 minutes from Stonehill.