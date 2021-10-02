University of New Hampshire defensive back Noah Palm begins his touchdown journey down the sideline after scooping up a fumble as James Madison’s Antwane Wells Jr. gives chase. Palm went the distance to score during the first half of Saturday’s CAA game in Durham.
Fans celebrate at kickoff of the University of New Hampshire vs. James Madison football game in Durham Saturday afternoon.
University of New Hampshire's Carlos Washington, Jr., is tackled by James Madison's Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey in the first half of their game in Durham Saturday.
University of New Hampshire defender Randall Harris tackles James Madison receiver Antwane Well Jr. in the first half Saturday in Durham.
University of New Hampshire defender Kenny Fazio (11) breaks up a pass for James Madison receiver Kris Thornton in the first half of their game in Durham Saturday.
University of New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell during the game vs. James Madison in the first half of the game in Durham Saturday.
Despite being outgained in total offense (433 yards to 172) and being dominated in first downs (28 to 11), the University of New Hampshire found itself in position to upset No. 3 James Madison in front of a Homecoming crowd in Durham on Saturday.
The Wildcats turned three turnovers into 21 points, but JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey intercepted a Bret Edwards pass on the JMU 38-yard line with 1:45 to play as the Dukes held on for a 23-21 victory.
No. 25 UNH (3-2, 2-1) had a 21-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but JMU quarterback Cole Johnson hooked up with Kris Johnson for a 30-yard scoring pass that gave the Dukes a 23-21 lead with 8:20 to play. UNH defensive end Gunner Gibson blocked the point-after kick.
James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA) led 7-0 after one quarter and 17-7 at halftime, but trailed 21-17 entering the fourth. The Dukes had a sizable edge in time of possession (36:52 to 23:0) and converted on 12 of 20 third-down opportunities. UNH was 2 of 10 on third down.
UNH trailed by 10 until Randall Harris intercepted a Johnson pass and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown with 13:14 remaining in the third quarter. It was the first time Johnson has been intercepted this season.
Johnson fumbled while being sacked by Josiah Silver on JMU’s following possession, and the Wildcats took possession on their own 45. UNH then put together a 10 play, 55-yard scoring drive capped by an 8-yard TD pass from Edwards to Brian Espanet with 6:52 left in the third quarter. Sean Lehane’s PAT gave the Wildcats a 21-17 lead.
Johnson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Thornton opened the scoring with 4:04 remaining in the first quarter, and his 9-yard TD pass to Reggie Brown with 17 seconds left in the second quarter helped the Dukes build a 17-7 halftime lead.
UNH’s only touchdown in the first half came when defensive back Noah Palm returned a fumble 92 yards with 5:57 left in the half. Lehane’s PAT made it a 10-7 game.
The Dukes also received a 30-yard field goal from Ethan Ratke with 9:33 left in the second quarter.
JMU dominated the first half statistically. The Dukes had the edge in first downs (19-2), rushing yards (89 to minus-4) and time of possession (22.31 to 7:29). In addition, UNH failed to convert on each of its four third-down attempts in the first two quarters. JMU was 6 of 10.
UNH didn’t pick up its first first down until 10:49 remained in the third.