Brosmer

UNH quarterback Max Brosmer, shown in action during the season opener against Monmouth, led the way for the Wildcats in their victory over URI on Saturday.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

DURHAM — With the game and season on the line, University of New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer got some timely advice.

“We had a Walter Payton Award winner help me out with a little tip,” Brosmer said.