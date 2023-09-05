NCAA Football: Colorado at Texas Christian

Colorado head coach Deon Sanders talks to line judge Bret Bascule during the Buffaloes’ victory at TCU last Saturday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

At right about the moment that former Albany defensive end Jared Verse chopped down LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for Florida State on Sunday night, a through line emerged in this nascent college football season: The concept of the transfer portal has fundamentally shifted, probably to stay. It’s officially no longer about whether you use it, it’s how.

Pluck the two biggest moments from Labor Day Weekend, and it’s the same story told two different ways: Deion Sanders’s Colorado circus demands attention, and so does the Florida State program that produced him and can finally claim it’s “back.” Both of these teams’ signature victories were built with the portal, albeit with widely different approaches. And they weren’t the only ones.