At right about the moment that former Albany defensive end Jared Verse chopped down LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for Florida State on Sunday night, a through line emerged in this nascent college football season: The concept of the transfer portal has fundamentally shifted, probably to stay. It’s officially no longer about whether you use it, it’s how.
Pluck the two biggest moments from Labor Day Weekend, and it’s the same story told two different ways: Deion Sanders’s Colorado circus demands attention, and so does the Florida State program that produced him and can finally claim it’s “back.” Both of these teams’ signature victories were built with the portal, albeit with widely different approaches. And they weren’t the only ones.
First, the Seminoles: Florida State humbled LSU, 45-24, in Orlando, one year after lucking into an upset of the Tigers in Brian Kelly’s first game as their head coach. That 2022 victory was a gift to Florida State wrapped in LSU special teams dysfunction. Sunday’s win was earned with a flash that hadn’t been seen in garnet and gold since the grungier side of the 1990s — by the most talented Seminoles team in over a decade.
Fourth-year coach Mike Norvell inherited a bad roster from Willie Taggart (and Jimbo Fisher, too) and felt the heat early, weathering an 8-13 run in his first two seasons with a loss to then-Football Championship Subdivision Jacksonville State as the nadir. But the work overhauling FSU’s recruiting apparatus bore fruit last year, and the Seminoles’ 10-3 campaign was their first double-digit-win season since 2016.
Still, something was missing if Florida State was going to credibly reclaim its place among the sport’s elites, and it arrived this offseason. Florida State’s 12 transfers this season rated as 247Sports’ sixth-best transfer class (not signing class, transfer class, which now deserves something close to equal attention in these offseason cycles), well behind top-ranked Colorado, which boasted a staggering 51 transfers in Sanders’s first season as head coach.
Norvell and his staff bore down and weathered a rebuild over two years, recruited Florida high schools solidly (notching four top-25 signing classes since his hiring), then embellished a rebuilt roster with complementary pieces to push through to that next level.
Sanders, meanwhile, ripped the entire concept of a college roster apart, breaking conventions and flat-out angering his peers. The extreme roster overhaul ranks a distant second behind his ceaseless engine of self-promotion when it comes to why his hiring was aggressively doubted in private by just about everyone in the industry, but it mattered to a lot of people.
And those who dared question Sanders’s personnel methodology — or its marketing — bore his wrath Saturday after Colorado’s 45-42 win over TCU in Fort Worth.
It’s time to credit Sanders, but not for the reasons he seems to want. Despite his best efforts to elicit a response with his “Coach Prime” brand, it’s certainly not why Colorado was able to upset a TCU team fresh off the College Football Playoff.
Sanders deserves acclaim for the boring head coach stuff: his assistant hires and HR policy. Reduced to its components, the new Colorado employs a wildly nontraditional philosophy that combines two concepts, both taboo in varying degrees: Aggressive “portal flipping” (one head coach I spoke with called it “portal flushing” in Colorado’s case after the Buffaloes went 1-11 last season) and an offensive scheme that is both instantly accessible to athletes who are just showing up and wildly effective immediately after installation.
Sanders deserves his flowers for the personnel moves — he certainly led the charge pulling those players, blue-chip prospects mixed with a few warm bodies, to Boulder in as public a manner as possible — but the most important one might have been the hire of offensive coordinator and former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis, whose schematic engine drove Saturday’s win. At Kent State, Lewis oversaw the best offense in college football that no one seemed to notice. Lewis’s teams routinely put up big numbers (top five nationally in total offense in 2020 and 2021) at a woebegone Mid-American Conference school with few resources.
At Colorado, Lewis is now calling plays designed for skill position players far better than any he could have lured to Kent State, and the breakneck pace of his system helps hide weaknesses the Buffaloes’ portal binge couldn’t fix immediately (namely the offensive line).
Sanders is not alone in conceiving this blueprint. In fact, he wasn’t even the only one to use it to upset a Big 12 team from Texas on Saturday.
Tiny, forgotten Texas State, an embodiment of the Football Bowl Subdivision basement-class, upset Baylor, 42-31, in the TSU debut of coach G.J. Kinne, an offensive guru whose Incarnate Word program led the FCS in both points per game (51.8) and total yards (581.2) last season.
Whereas Colorado’s transfer portal approach emphasized novelty, Texas State’s was about the no-brainer.
Kinne, the son of a Texas high school coach and a former quarterback, aggressively worked the portal for a Bobcats program lacking in facilities and resources that was underrepresented in Texas high school recruiting by previous staffs. The Bobcats brought in 39 new players via the portal, enough to help onboard Kinne’s lightning-fast offense immediately. And after an initial three-and-out against Baylor, Texas State scored on six of its next eight drives. Just like that, a school with one winning season since becoming an FBS program in 2012 notched its first win over a Power Five opponent.
Back in March, a Sun Belt Conference defensive assistant told me that while TSU’s roster had been “really bad” for years, Kinne was immediately terrifying in 2023 because opposing teams wouldn’t be able to prepare for the speed and confusion of his scheme’s passing attack in practice to get their defenses adjusted.
The assumption around the Sun Belt, according to that coach, was that Texas State wouldn’t be great but would “jump up and beat someone way better.” On Saturday night, that assistant made sure to remind me how right he was.
So, is this the new norm? Portal-flip (or flush), and then just go fast? It’s not for everyone. At best it’s one new norm, but it will become more common if these programs can maintain their success. Fans of cellar-dwellers will certainly demand it, and supporters of blue-bloods who dominate high school recruiting will undoubtedly expect seamless transitions after championship runs by cherry-picking the portal the way professional teams add free agents.
Refusing the portal is now tantamount to career sabotage for an FBS coach, the most prominent case study being Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. The two-time playoff era national champion Tigers have abstained from using the portal at all because of Swinney’s aversion, and they opened their season Monday night with an upset loss at Duke.
Scrape away the sheen and no, Deion Sanders didn’t reinvent college football coaching any more than Kinne or Norvell did, but he certainly found the newest way to look like he did. And that’s worth the acclaim for as long as the blueprint can last.
Built by ‘Bama
Saturday’s Goliath vs. Goliath rematch between Texas and Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the final time these teams will meet as out-of-conference opponents before Texas joins the SEC, could provide the Longhorns the full-circle moment they have been seeking since Alabama crushed their dreams in the national championship game after the 2009 season.
The 37-21 win over Texas announced Nick Saban’s arrival at Alabama with the first of his six national championships (so far) with the Crimson Tide, while that ‘09 Longhorns team was the last national title-caliber roster Texas would see.
Texas, whose wildly wealthy booster corps existed in a world where no other school was equal and the word “no” didn’t exist, was stunned when its courtship of Saban in 2013 failed. Saban’s unofficial rebuke of the game’s wealthiest brand was a scarlet letter on the Longhorns.
Flash forward to January of 2021, when Texas fired Tom Herman after a 32-18 run and a seemingly successful 7-3 pandemic season. The most popular theory in industry circles is that Texas’s move to the SEC was already well underway in talks with the league office, and boosters were unconvinced Herman would be a peer with the likes of Saban. So, as the story goes, Texas went ‘Bama again but aimed slightly lower and succeeded, luring offensive coordinator and former USC coach Steve Sarkisian out of Tuscaloosa. The logic at the time has almost borne fruit: Texas wanted someone who knew the SEC’s best blueprints inside and out, and who could bring an Alabama level of consistency and perseverance to a program long considered a “country club” for blue chips.
Take the infamous “bus rant,” for example. Texas defensive line coach — and former Saban assistant — Bo Davis was caught on video lambasting Texas players after a 30-7 loss to Iowa State in 2021, then the team’s fourth in a row. Davis apparently thought Texas players were in too happy of a mood on the bus following the game, something that would’ve never been tolerated in Tuscaloosa, and vocally encouraged “some of you (expletives) to get in the transfer portal.”
Brutal as that sentiment was, coaches around the country quietly confirmed Davis’s assessment as the culture Texas’s deep-pocketed program had been missing to actually create a winner. Last season the Longhorns finished a promising 8-5 and just barely missed upsetting Alabama in a 20-19 loss in Austin.
A single game this Saturday will not portend a long-term trend for either program, but a win for Texas would, at least temporarily, validate its program’s desperate search for a recipe to relevance before it joins college football’s toughest league next season.
Boston’s market
Aside from the still-expanding quagmire that is Northwestern’s athletics department, the first real hot seat watch of the young season is in Chestnut Hill. Boston College was upset by Northern Illinois, 27-24, on Saturday, dropping Coach Jeff Hafley’s record to 15-21 overall and 3-10 since 2022.
Hafley, formerly Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, was Boston College’s hope to evolve past the set-your-watch reliability of former coach Steve Addazio, who never won more than seven games in a season in a 44-44 run. But Hafley provided exactly that in his first two campaigns (6-5 in 2020, 6-6 in 2021) before the Eagles imploded last season because of injuries to a thin roster.
This weekend the Eagles host red-hot FCS program Holy Cross (22-4 the past two seasons and undefeated in the Patriot League), led by Bob Chesney. All of the 46-year-old Chesney’s head coaching résumé is in New England (Salve Regina, Assumption), making him a strong candidate to replace Hafley, especially if he beats him first.