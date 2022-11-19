221020-spt-ryanblack

UNH’s Ryan Black carries the puck during the Wildcats’ home opener against Boston College. Black scored a goal in UNH’s 4-2 loss to UMass on Friday night in Durham.

 JESS SPEECHLEY

DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team has more than a few reasons to play the could’ve, would’ve, should’ve game.

UNH (3-10-1, 0-9-1 Hockey East) would not have played four games in eight days last month, over which it went 1-3-0, if its original schedule did not change.