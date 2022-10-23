For the first time since the 2011-12 season, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team has lost its first three Hockey East games.
The Wildcats dropped their third straight conference bout on Sunday, when they fell, 5-0, to Boston College at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
UNH (3-3-0, 0-3-0) also lost, 4-2, to BC on Oct. 15 and 6-1 at Merrimack College last Tuesday as part of its stretch of four games in eight days.
The Eagles (2-1-1, 2-0-0) erupted for three goals in the second period and added two more in the third to put away UNH on Sunday.
BC graduate-student goaltender Mitch Benson earned a 22-save shutout.
“They’ve got more skill and then they outcompeted us,” UNH coach Mike Souza said of the Eagles.
BC opened the game’s scoring 8:03 into the second period on Lukas Gustafsson’s one-timer, power-play goal from the right circle. Oscar Jellvik provided the cross-ice feed to set up Gustafsson for the goal.
Nikita Nesterenko and Trevor Kuntar both scored over the final 50.9 seconds of the second period to build the Eagles’ 3-0 advantage.
BC freshman Cutter Gauthier sparked Nesterenko’s counter rush that ended with Nesterenko’s top-shelf goal. Just before taking a hit, Gauthier, the fifth overall pick by Philadelphia in this year’s NHL draft, chipped the puck out of the Eagles’ zone to spring Nesterenko.
Kuntar notched a rebound goal with 12.9 seconds left in the middle period.
“I just didn’t like the way we lost today — the second and third goal, especially,” Souza said. “You’re still in the game and then you give up two quick ones like that. It’s unacceptable.”
Gauthier, who did not play in BC’s first win over the Wildcats, scored his second collegiate goal in as many games on a rebound shot 9:15 into the third.
Mike Posma’s goal, which came after a Wildcats turnover in the offensive zone, capped BC’s scoring with 5:49 remaining.
Despite the scoreless deadlock after 20 minutes, Souza said he felt the Eagles had tremendous sustained zone time and a lopsided amount of shot attempts in the first period. BC dictated a fast pace over the opening five minutes, outshot the Wildcats, 12-6, and had a Nesterenko shot bounce off the post in that period.
UNH, which has a home-and-home conference series with Providence College this weekend, went 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Wildcats were 16th in the nation in both power-play percentage (.267) and penalty-kill percentage (.85) entering Sunday.
Senior David Fessenden, who Souza praised for his efforts, made 29 saves for the Wildcats.
Sunday marked the first game of the season in which UNH sophomore forward Liam Devlin (four goals, two assists) did not log a point. The Needham, Mass., resident entered the game tied for first in Hockey East and fifth in the nation in goals.
“All the seniors were the guys that competed,” Souza said. “We’ve got to get more guys to compete at that level.”