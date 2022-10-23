Fessenden (copy)

UNH goalie David Fessenden, shown in the season-opening win against Clarkson, made 29 saves in the Wildcats' loss to Boston College on Sunday.

 JIM MEAGHER FILE PHOTO

For the first time since the 2011-12 season, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team has lost its first three Hockey East games.

The Wildcats dropped their third straight conference bout on Sunday, when they fell, 5-0, to Boston College at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.