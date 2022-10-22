Brentwood’s Cy LeClerc scored two goals, leading UNH to a 3-1 victory over Army in a nonconference game before 5,608 fans on Friday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.

LeClerc, a freshman, scored UNH’s final two goals. At 9:54 of the first period, he took a stretch pass from defenseman Nikolai Jenson, went in a partial breakaway and fired home a wrist shot.