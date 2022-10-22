College Hockey: Cy LeClerc nets two goals in UNH's victory over Army Staff Report Oct 22, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Brentwood’s Cy LeClerc scored two goals, leading UNH to a 3-1 victory over Army in a nonconference game before 5,608 fans on Friday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.LeClerc, a freshman, scored UNH’s final two goals. At 9:54 of the first period, he took a stretch pass from defenseman Nikolai Jenson, went in a partial breakaway and fired home a wrist shot.And after Army responded to make it 2-1 on a power play, LeClerc scored again at 1:27 of the third period on a wrist shot from the left wing circle. LeClerc now has three goals on the season.UNH (3-2-0 overall) took a 1-0 lead 1:02 into the game on a goal from Babson transfer Ryan Black, his first goal as a Wildcat.David Fessenden made 21 saves for the victory.The Wildcats swing back into action in a Sunday afternoon game today (1 p.m.) at Boston College. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage