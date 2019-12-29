Quin Foreman's second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie with 3:34 left in regulation and propelled the Dartmouth College men's hockey team to a 4-3 victory over the University of Connecticut in the championship game of the Ledyard Classic Sunday night at Thompson Arena.
Foreman's tally capped a wild third period as the Big Green rallied from a 3-1 deficit. The teams combined to score five of the game's seven goals in the final 20 minutes.
After UConn took a 3-1 lead on a goal by Carter Turnbull 5:22 into the third period, Dartmouth (6-4-2) began its comeback when Drew O'Connor popped in his seventh of the season at 6:49.
Sam Helser tied the game at 9:38 on a power-play goal assisted by Brendan Less and Collin Rutherford, setting the stage for Foreman's heroics.
After a scoreless opening period, Foreman got Dartmouth on the board first at 13:36 of the second period. O'Connor assisted on the tally.
Adrian Clark made 41 saves in posting the win for Dartmouth. Tomas Vomacka had 23 stops for the Huskies (7-7-4).
Dartmouth returns to ECAC action Friday when it travels to Princeton to face the Tigers. Faceoff is at 7 p.m.