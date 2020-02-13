It’s been nearly a month since the Dartmouth College hockey team won a game.
When the Big Green beat St. Lawrence on Jan. 18, completing a 2-0 weekend, they moved into a tie for third place in the ECAC and were ranked 20th in the nation. Since then, they’ve gone 0-4-1 and have dropped to seventh place in the league, one point ahead of eighth-place Yale and three points ahead of ninth-place Brown — who just happen to be the two teams Dartmouth hosts this weekend.
Faceoff at Thompson Arena in Hanover is 7 p.m. for the Brown game tonight and the Yale game on Saturday night.
Dartmouth is 10-9-4 overall, 7-7-2 in the league entering this crucial weekend. The Big Green have already beaten Brown and Yale this season, in November, on the road.
The Bears (6-16-1, 6-9-1) are coming off a successful weekend against Princeton (4-3 win) and No. 16 Quinnipiac (2-2 tie), with major contributions from Brent Beaudoin of Londonderry. Beaudoin was named the ECAC player of the week after assisting on the game-tying goal against Princeton and scoring both Brown goals the next night. The senior has seven goals and five assists this year.
Another Granite Stater, Nashua’s Justin Pearson, has been an offensive force for Yale (10-12-1, 7-9-1). Pearson, out of Bishop Guertin High, has a eight goals and nine assists for 17 points, and had a empty-net goal last Saturday to seal the Bulldogs’ 5-3 win against Princeton.
Plymouth State 8, Westfield State 1: At Hanaway Rink in Plymouth, Peter Laviolette notched two goals and an assist in a six-goal second period as the Panthers pulled away in a Thursday night MASCAC showdown. Laviolette's dad, longtime NHL head coach Peter Laviolette, is a former player at Westfield State.
PSU is 11-9-2 overall, 11-3-1 (first) in the MASCAC. Westfield State dropped to 11-6-5 and 9-4-2 (second place) in the league.
The Panthers visit Worcester State on Saturday night.