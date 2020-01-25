Drew O'Connor had a goal and an assist in Dartmouth's 3-3 tie with Colgate in ECAC men's hockey play Saturday night in Hamilton, N.Y.
O'Connor's goal at 10:56 of the second period gave the Big Green a 3-2 lead but Colgate's Ben Sharf scored at 14:09 to bring the Raiders even.
Cam Strong scored in the first to give Dartmouth (10-6-4) a 1-0 lead and Quin Foreman scored in the second to put the Big Green ahead 2-1. Paul McAvoy answered both of those goals with a goal of his own to tie the game.
Adrian Clark made 34 saves for Dartmouth. Andrew Farrier stopped 26 shots for Colgate (8-10-6).