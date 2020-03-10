Dartmouth College's Drew O'Connor, the Ivy League Co-Player of the Year, signed an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was announced on Tuesday night.
O'Connor, who just finished his sophomore season, scored a league-leading 21 goals and had 33 points in 31 games. In two seasons, his 38 goals are the second most any Dartmouth player has scored in a career since 2010. At the time of Dartmouth's season coming to an end this past Saturday against Princeton, O'Connor was fifth in the nation in goals (21) and fourth in goals per game (0.68).
According to Dartmouth, O'Connor will finish his final exams this week before joining the Penguins organization and will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season. The start of his two-year NHL contract will begin at the start of the 2020-21 season.
Providence College's Leaman named U.S. Juniors coach
Providence College’s Nate Leaman on Tuesday was named the head coach of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team, USA Hockey announced.
Leaman has led the Friars to six straight NCAA berths, including the 2015 championship. He has been on the staff of two previous U.S. National Junior Team coaching staffs.
The International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Tournament will be held Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
ECAC quarters at RPI, Cornell to ban fans
Two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Saratoga County, N.Y., have prompted Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., to ban fans from its ECAC men’s hockey quarterfinal series against Harvard this weekend. Cornell followed suit on Tuesday for its quarterfinal series against Princeton this weekend in Ithaca, N.Y.