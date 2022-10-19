221020-spt-ryanblack

UNH’s Ryan Black carries the puck during last Saturday’s home opener against Boston College. Black spent four years playing for Division III Babson College before transferring to UNH.

 jess speechley

RYAN BLACK entered the college hockey transfer portal last season looking to show both himself and doubters something he has already proven to his new head coach.

Just four games into the season, the former Division III standout has convinced University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza that he is a Division I caliber player.