Wildcats get three points from No. 7 UMass over weekend.
DURHAM — The No. 7 University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team salvaged a 1-1 tie with the University of New Hampshire with 6,093 fans in attendance Saturday night at the Whittemore Center behind Jack Suter’s goal late in regulation.
The draw moved UNH (13-9-2, 7-6-1 Hockey East) to 5-2-2 in overtime games this season.
Suter, a senior center, pulled the Minutemen (16-8-2, 9-5-2) even with his third goal of the season, which came with 5:23 left in regulation. Suter skated around UNH defenseman Ryan Verrier before beating Wildcats goaltender Mike Robinson glove side.
Charlie Kelleher’s power-play goal with 36.9 seconds left in the opening period gave UNH a 1-0 entering the first intermission. Jackson Pierson tracked down the puck just before it trickled out of the offensive zone due to an errant pass and then found Max Gildon, who dished the puck to Kelleher in the left circle. Kelleher then ripped a one-timer past Minutemen sophomore goaltender Filip Lindberg (18 saves).
Kelleher’s goal was his first since the Wildcats’ 5-2 win over Merrimack on Dec. 8. The junior right wing and assistant captain from Longmeadow, Mass., leads the team in points with 22 on six goals and 16 assists.
The Wildcats have scored first in 19 games and gone 11-6-2 in those contests.
UNH defeated the Minutemen, 1-0, on Friday in Amherst, Mass., behind sophomore defenseman Will MacKinnon’s second-period goal — his second of the season and fourth of his career.
Robinson, a junior from Bedford, made 26 saves Saturday and 57 on the weekend.
UNH finished 1-for-5 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill after going 0-for-2 on the man advantage and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill in its Friday win over the Minutemen. Six of those successful penalty kills Saturday came over the second and third periods.
The Wildcats entered the weekend ranked No. 16 in power-play percentage (21.2) and 58th in penalty-kill percentage (.723) of the 60 Division I teams.
The Wildcats have scored first in 19 games and gone 11-6-2 in those contests.