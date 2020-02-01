HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team was 5-2-1 in January.
February didn't start well for the Wildcats, who lost 7-4 to Connecticut on Saturday at the XL Center. The victory enabled the Huskies to complete a weekend sweep of the Wildcats -- by the same score each night -- and vault into four-way tie for fourth place in Hockey East.
UNH dropped to ninth place, which, if the season ended today, would leave the 'Cats on the outside looking in at the eight-team league playoffs.
“It was disappointing,” said UNH coach Mike Souza whose team now is 4-7-1 on the road. “Credit to UConn. They wanted it more than we did this weekend. It was an unacceptable defensive performance on our part. But (we take our) hats off to coach (Mike) Cavanaugh’s team.
“I thought they competed hard. They made more plays than us.”
Just like in Friday’s game, UConn (11-12-4 overall, 8-7-2 in Hockey East) grabbed an early lead, this time at 4:32.
Jonny Evans settled the puck near the right boards, slid it to Ruslan Ishakov in the slot and he deflected it past Ty Taylor (five goals allowed in two periods of work, 25 saves).
The Wildcats (13-11-2, 7-8-1) countered with two goals to take a 2-1 lead.
With Adam Karashik in the box for interference, Charlie Kelleher passed the puck to Patrick Grasso, who was stationed just outside the left post, and Grasso slammed the puck by Tomas Vomacka (38 saves) at 4:48 for a power-play goal.
The game remained tied until 14:01 when Grasso struck again.
This time Max Gildon unloaded a slap shot that was blocked by Vomacka but Grasso buried the rebound for a 2-1 lead.
What transpired next saw the Wildcats violate one of hockey’s major unwritten rules by allowing a goal in the final minute of a period.
Matt Newpower drilled a slap shot from just inside the blue line and Vladislav Firstov deflected it home with 52 seconds left to tie it 2-2.
“It obviously was big,” Souza said. “I thought we settled in OK after they jumped out to the early lead. We got the lead back.
“We beat ourselves in a lot of ways. Not to take anything away from Connecticut because they’re skilled and they made plays. We typically don’t give up a lot of shots. That’s been our identity the last few weeks. But we gave up 37 tonight.”
Vomacka was solid in the second period as he made 13 saves and blanked UNH. His teammates rewarded him by scoring a trio of goals for a 5-2 lead at the break.
Taylor blocked a shot by Yan Kuzneytsov but Alexander Payusov flipped the rebound over the UNH goalie’s shoulder at 4:32.
UConn increased its lead to 4-2 at 15:06 when Zac Robbins positioned himself in the slot and deflected in a pass from Justin Howell for his second goal of the season.
The Wildcats again were guilty of allowing a goal in the last minute of a period, with 12 seconds left before the break. Payusov's shot from a tough angle banked off a defenseman's skate and past Taylor, making it 5-2.
“I don’t want to give up a goal hallway through a period, either,” Souza said. “Those (last-minute goals) lead to momentum swings often times.
“No matter how well you think you prepare a team obviously I didn’t do a good enough job preparing our team. They were behind us coming into the weekend and now they’re ahead of us.”
UConn erased whatever hope of a miracle rally possessed by the Wildcats when Jachym Kondelik buried the rebound of his own shot at 7:06 of the third, past relief goalie Mike Robinson, for a 6-2 lead.
Will McKinnon and Joe Sacco (his first of the season) each scored for the Wildcats in the final two minutes, offset by a UConn goal from Kondelik.
Lost in the rubble was the fact UNH played just over two periods without its leading scorer, Kelleher (6-16-22 totals).
“Losing Charlie Kelleher in the first period (with an upper-body injury) was big loss for us,” Souza said. “He’s a catalyst for us in so many areas. He kills penalties. He plays the half wall on our power play.
“But you have to pick guys up when (players) go down. That’s part of college hockey. I’m not making excuses but there are ebbs and flows. You can’t worry about it and have to move forward.”