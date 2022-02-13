The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team ended its four-game losing streak by shutting out one of the top teams in Hockey East — and the nation — on Sunday at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
Thirty-two saves from Mike Robinson and two second-period goals powered the Wildcats to a 3-0 triumph over No. 13 UMass Lowell (16-8-3, 12-7-1), which is tied with Massachusetts atop the Hockey East standings.
Robinson, a senior from Bedford, notched his second shutout this season and ninth of his career.
The Wildcats (13-14-1, 7-11-1 Hockey East), who moved into eighth place in the conference standings with the win, will end their regular season with a home-and-home series against UMass Lowell on March 4-5.
Every team will qualify for the Hockey East playoffs this year.
“They’re definitely a very talented team — top team in the country, top team in our league,” Robinson said of the River Hawks. “But we played so great tonight — D (defense), forwards. Our D zone was unbelievable. It made my job easy.”
UNH forward Liam Devlin opened the game’s scoring with a highlight reel-worthy power-play goal with 8:24 left in the middle period. The freshman from Needham, Mass., spun around to the left of River Hawks netminder Henry Welsch before flipping a back-handed shot over the goalie’s right shoulder, ending a four-plus-period scoring drought for the Wildcats.
UNH, which is 6-3-0 against nationally ranked opponents, suffered a 3-0 loss at Vermont last Friday.
The Wildcats went 1-for-14 on the man advantage over their four-game losing streak.
Nick Cafarelli doubled the Wildcats’ lead with 3:03 left in the second period, when he netted his first goal this season and second of his career. The sophomore forward from Middleton, Mass., put home a rebound from the doorstep after a Tyler Ward shot from the far boards.
The Wildcats spent most of the second period in the River Hawks’ end. Before Devlin’s goal, Cafarelli fired a backdoor shot wide, classmate Luke Reid hit the post from the high slot and UNH junior Kalle Eriksson had his contested counter-rush shot in front saved by Welsch (33 saves).
UNH outshot the River Hawks, 15-7, in the second period and 36-32 overall.
“We’ve had an issue in the second period all year, seemingly anyways,” Wildcats coach Mike Souza said. “(We) just wanted to make sure that we exceeded our effort, energy and detail that I thought we had in the first … and I thought we went out and executed that.”
Ward clinched the Wildcats’ win with an empty net goal on a shot from the UNH blue line with 1:02 remaining. UMass Lowell pulled Welsch for the extra skater with 2:37 left following a UNH timeout.