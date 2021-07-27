For the third consecutive season, University of New Hampshire men’s hockey fans will not see rival Maine play at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
UNH will only play the Black Bears twice in Orono during its 2021-22 regular-season schedule, which was announced on Monday. Maine will host the Wildcats Feb. 18-19 at Alfond Arena.
The Black Bears visited UNH twice last year but fans were not allowed at those games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maine hosted UNH for the teams’ two 2019-20 regular-season games.
UNH men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said his program has no control over the Hockey East schedule. He noted there is an odd number of teams in the league (11) but expressed disappointment that the Wildcats will not play their rival in their home building this year.
In comparison, Hockey East rivals Boston College and Boston University have played on each other’s campuses for at least the past 12 seasons.
“There’s an odd number of teams, in fairness, but certainly it’s important to UNH that Maine is in our building every year,” Souza said. “I know it’s important to Maine that UNH be in their building every year. I’m hoping moving forward that will be the case. ... It’s one of the marquee matchups in all of college hockey. It needs to be played in each other’s buildings every year.”
UNH, which finished 6-14-3 overall and reached the Hockey East quarterfinals last year, will open its 34-game regular-season schedule by hosting Union College of the ECAC Oct. 8-9. Souza said the Wildcats are also considering scheduling an exhibition game before opening against Union.
Union’s men’s and women’s hockey teams did not play last year due to the pandemic.
Souza said UNH and Union were scheduled to play last year and moved the games to this year after Union canceled its season.
“That’s going to be a tough challenge for us coming right out of the gate against Union,” Souza said. “I imagine they’ll show up with a chip on their shoulder. It wasn’t that any team didn’t want to play (last year). I’m sure they’ve got some players who are super excited to get after it. We need to make sure we’re ready, which we will be.”
UNH will also make its first trip to play at Arizona State Oct. 15-16. The Sun Devils will visit Durham next year, Souza said.
The Wildcats will host defending national champion UMass on Nov. 20 as part of a home-and-home series that Souza expects will be a strong test of where his team is at that point in the season. “You want to measure yourself against the best whenever you get the chance,” he said.
UNH will open the second half of its season after the holiday break by participating in Dartmouth College’s Ledyard Classic tournament in Hanover. The Wildcats will face their in-state rival on Dec. 30 before playing either Boston College or Mercyhurst on New Year’s Eve.
Like the rest of the Ivy League programs, Dartmouth did not play last season. This season will be the Big Green’s first under coach Reid Cashman, who succeeded the legendary Bob Gaudet in June 2020. Cashman previously coached collegiately at his alma mater, Quinnipiac University, and in the NHL as an assistant with the Washington Capitals.
“I’ve known Reid a long time,” Souza said. “At Quinnipiac, he helped recruit. They were full of skilled forwards and offensive-minded defenseman. I imagine he’ll have a team that is competitive, skilled and he’ll do a great job up there. It’s a great in-state rivalry for us. We’re hoping to continue to play each other every year.”
Every team will make the Hockey East playoffs this year, with the opening round scheduled for March 9. The Hockey East semifinals and title game will be played at TD Garden in Boston March 18-19.
Only the top eight teams qualified for the Hockey East playoffs two years ago and each team qualified last season. Souza said every team should make the tournament while the league has an odd number of teams.
“I think as long as there’s an unbalanced schedule, every team should be in the playoffs,” Souza said. “I think the athletic directors felt that way, the coaches felt that way. I know the student-athletes are excited about it. I certainly am.”
Women open against BU
The UNH women’s hockey team will open its 34-game regular-season game schedule Oct. 1-2 with a home-and-home series against Hockey East rival Boston University.
The Wildcats, who went 7-14-1 overall and reached the Hockey East quarterfinals last year, will host the Terriers then head to Boston for their Oct. 2 game at Walter Brown Arena.
UNH will play its first of seven non-league games at Division II Franklin Pierce University on Nov. 6.
The Wildcats will host rival Maine on Oct. 22 and conclude their regular-season slate with two games at Maine Feb. 18-19. UNH will also visit in-state rival Dartmouth on Jan. 2 and host Northeastern, last year’s national runner-up, on Jan. 15.