230217-spt-dunlap

UNH’s Jake Dunlap, of Windham, celebrates his third-period goal on Saturday against UConn. Dunlap is part of a freshman class that’s contributing to the team’s recent success.

 JESS SPEECHLEY/UNH ATHLETICs

COACH Mike Souza joked that his University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team is certainly not an offensive juggernaut but goals have been easier to come by lately for the Wildcats.

Souza credited UNH’s second-half scoring surge to the growth and, subsequently, more contributions from its freshmen.