DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team closed out its non-conference schedule by securing its second weekend sweep of the season.
The Wildcats (10-8-1) defeated Yale, 4-1, on Friday before cruising to a 5-1 triumph over Brown on Saturday night. UNH is 7-1-0 at the Whittemore Center after the two home triumphs.
The Wildcats led Yale, 2-1, after two periods before clinching the victory with third-period goals from Filip Engaras and Patrick Grasso. Against Brown, UNH scored a single-period season-high four goals in the first frame, took a 4-1 lead into the second intermission and received another third-period goal from Grasso, who scored twice in the game.
“It’s hard to win weekends. We all know that,” UNH coach Mike Souza said after Saturday’s triumph over Brown. “I was proud of our team. We were able to see two games through. Both games, (we) played from ahead so we weren’t chasing the game and we were able to close the games out.”
The Wildcats entered the weekend with an emphasis on improving their special teams play. UNH had allowed 12 goals on the penalty kill and scored four power-play goals over its previous 10 games entering Friday’s game.
Souza said UNH moved the puck better on the man advantage despite finishing scoreless over its four opportunities against the Bulldogs. Grasso and Eric MacAdams both notched first-period power-play goals against Brown to end the power-play unit’s four-game scoreless drought.
On the weekend, UNH went 2-for-8 and logged 12 shots on goal on the power play and went 5-for-7 on the penalty kill, allowing five shots on goal.
“For our team, special teams is a huge thing,” MacAdams said after scoring twice against the Bears Saturday. “For the power play, we realize we need to shoot and we need to get traffic to the net and we did that (Saturday). For the PK, we let one up (Saturday) but in the end, I thought, our mechanics were really good out there. From now on, we’re going to be better.”
Souza liked the penalty-kill unit’s structure this weekend but noted it did not get out of either game with a spotless mark.
“It’s something we’re working on,” Souza said. “The guys are attentive to what we’re trying to do. It’s just a matter of we’ve got to go out and execute. The same goes for the power play. I thought we were more attentive. I thought we did some of the things we talked about doing a little cleaner (Saturday) than we had in the past.”
Sophomore forward Jackson Pierson, who missed eight straight games with an upper-body injury before returning Friday, made an immediate impact in his first shift back. The Zionsville, Ind., resident won the opening faceoff, which led to Angus Crookshank’s goal that came a school-record nine seconds into the game against Yale.
Pierson won 16 of the 36 faceoffs he took and logged both a shot on goal and blocked shot on the weekend.
“He’s definitely one of our smartest players and he just brings the level of play up for everyone around him,” junior forward Eric Esposito said of Pierson after Friday’s game. “It’s huge to have him back.”
Pierson (two goals, 11 assists) was among the few consistent goal scorers for UNH early in the season but the team has seen several players become frequent offensive contributors lately.
MacAdams, who did not play Friday due to a muscle spasm, has recorded five goals and seven points over his past five games. Esposito’s goal against Brown marked his second in as many nights and fifth point of the year, all of which have come over the Wildcats’ last five games.
“I think in the beginning of the season, it was just a couple guys that would put the puck in the net,” MacAdams said. “We’ve got a big group scoring now and it’s good to get secondary scoring as a team. That makes us really successful.”
Wildcats sophomore goaltender Ty Taylor, the team’s backup to Bedford’s Mike Robinson, turned away 46 of the 48 shots he saw over the weekend, improving his record to 5-0-0 over five starts.
UNH junior forward Joe Sacco missed Saturday’s game due to a back spasm, the same ailment that caused him to leave Friday’s game and miss UNH’s 3-2 win over Princeton Nov. 30.
As the Wildcats move to solely Hockey East play, Souza said they realize the stakes get higher the rest of the way. UNH is ninth in the 11-team Hockey East standings with eight points and a 4-5-0 conference record entering its home bout against No. 12 Northeastern (12-5-2, 7-4-1 Hockey East) on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a grind and we know that,” MacAdams said.