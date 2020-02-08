DURHAM -- UNH scored twice in the third period, netting the winner with less than five minutes to go, in a 2-1 win over Vermont on Saturday at the Whittemore Center.
The win completed a critical weekend sweep for the Wildcats, who moved into a tie for fifth with Boston University in the Hockey East standings. The top eight finishers will qualify for the league playoffs.
The Wildcats and Terriers meet next weekend in a home and home.
Filip Engaras scored the game winner for the Wildcats, assisted by Eric MacAdams and Liam Blackburn, with 4:46 to go.
UNH trailed 1-0 entering the third period but Max Gildon quickly got the Wildcats on the board with a power play goal 30 seconds into the frame. Patrick Grasso and Angus Crookshank assisted.
Vermont broke a scoreless tie in the second period when Corey Moriarty scored shorthanded at 16:03. Derek Lodermeister and Matt Alvaro assisted.
Mike Robinson of Bedford made 16 saves for UNH (15-11-2, 9-8-1 Hockey East). Stefanos Lekkas stopped 38 shots for Vermont (3-20-4, 0-15-2 Hockey East).