College Hockey: UNH men win fifth straight Provided by the University of New Hampshire Jan 21, 2022 UNH's Chase Stevenson, shown during a 2020 game against Boston University, had a pair of goals in the Wildcats' win over UConn on Friday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader HARTFORD, Conn. – Junior forward Chase Stevenson scored two goals as the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team defeated UConn, 3-1, on Friday evening at the XL Center in Hockey East action.The Wildcats have won five straight games and improve to 12-10-1 (6-7-1 Hockey East), while the Huskies fall to 9-10-0 (6-6-0 Hockey East).UNH has outscored its opposition 23-7 over the last five contests.