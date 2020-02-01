HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team exited January with a 5-2-1 record for the month.
The Wildcats may not be able to emulate that accomplishment in February after being swept by Connecticut over the weekend in a pair of Hockey East games.
UConn won 7-4 on Friday in Durham and coincidentally prevailed by the same score Saturday at the XL Center.
As a result of the loss, UNH dropped out eighth place, the final spot required to qualify for the Hockey East Tournament.
UConn (11-2-4, 8-7-2) vaulted over idle Northeastern into sixth place with 18 points. Northeastern fell to seventh with 17 and Maine, which played Merrimack in a late game, was in eighth with 16.
UNH (13-11-3, 7-8-1) slipped to ninth with 15 points.
“It was disappointing,” said UNH coach Mike Souza whose team now is 4-7-1 on the road. “Credit to UConn. They wanted it more than we did this weekend. It was an unacceptable defensive performance on our part. But (we take our) hats off to coach (Mike) Cavanaugh’s team.
“I thought they competed hard. They made more plays than us.”
Just like in Friday’s game, UConn grabbed an early lead – this time at 4:32.
Jonny Evans settled the puck near the right boards, slid it to Ruslan Ishakov in the slot and he deflected it past Ty Taylor (five goals allowed, 25 saves).
But unlike on Friday, the Wildcats countered with two goals to take a 2-1 lead.
With Adam Karashik in the box for interference, Charlie Kelleher passed the puck to Patrick Grasso, who was stationed just outside the left post, and Grasso slammed the puck by Tomas Vomacka (38 saves) at 4:48 for a power-play goal.
The game remained tied until 14:01 when Grasso struck again.
This time Max Gildon unloaded a slap shot that was blocked by Vomacka but Grasso buried the rebound for a 2-1 lead.
What transpired next saw the Wildcats violate one of hockey’s major unwritten rules by allowing a goal in the final minute of a period.
Matt Newpower drilled a slap shot from just inside the blue line and Vladislav Firstov deflected it home with 52 seconds left to tie it 2-2.
“It obviously was big,” Souza said. “I thought we settled in OK after they jumped out to the early lead. We got the lead back.
“We beat ourselves in a lot of ways. Not to take anything away from Connecticut because they’re skilled and they made plays. We typically don’t give up a lot of shots. That’s been our identity the last few weeks. But we gave up 37 tonight.”
Vomacka was solid in the second period as he made 13 saves and blanked UNH. His teammates rewarded him by scoring a trio of goals for a 5-2 lead at the break.
Taylor blocked a shot by Yan Kuzneytsov but Alexander Payusov flipped the rebound over the UNH goalie’s shoulder at 4:32.
UConn increased its lead to 4-2 at 15:06 when Zac Robbins positioned himself in the slot and deflected in a pass from Justin Howell for his second goal of the season.
The Wildcats again were guilty of allowing a goal in the last minute of a period, with 12 seconds left before the break.
Ben Freeman slid the puck to Payusov in the slot and he slipped it past Taylor for his second goal of the game and a 5-2 lead.
“I don’t want to give up a goal hallway through a period, either,” Souza said. “Those (last-minute goals) lead to momentum swings often times.
“No matter how well you think you prepare a team obviously I didn’t do a good enough job preparing our team. They were behind us coming into the weekend and now they’re ahead of us.”
UConn erased whatever hope of a miracle rally possessed by the Wildcats when Jachym Kondelik buried the rebound of his own shot at 7:06 of the third for a 6-2 lead.
Will McKinnon and Joe Sacco (his first of the season) each scored in the final two minutes but that far from offset a UConn goal by Jachym Kondelik.
Lost in the rubble was the fact UNH played just over two periods without its leading scorer, Kelleher (6-16-22 totals).
“Losing Charlie Kelleher in the first period (with an upper-body injury) was big loss for us,” Souza said. “He’s a catalyst for us in so many areas. He kills penalties. He plays the half wall on our power play.
“But you have to pick guys up when (players) go down. That’s part of college hockey. I’m not making excuses but there are ebbs and flows. You can’t worry about it and have to move forward.”