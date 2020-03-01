The University of New Hampshire women’s hockey team will play Connecticut in the Hockey East semifinals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Merrimack College.
UConn advanced with a 2-1 victory at Boston College on Sunday to win the quarterfinal series, two games to one.
The other Hockey East women’s semifinal pits Maine against Northeastern at noon.
UNH advanced by sweeping Providence College. The semifinal appearance is the Wildcats’ first since 2010.
HOCKEY EAST WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
At Merrimack College, North Andover, Mass.
Saturday, March 7
Maine vs. Northeastern, noon
UNH vs. UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
At Merrimack College
Sunday, March 8
Semifinals winners, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth men to host Princeton
The Dartmouth College hockey team is the No. 6 seed for the upcoming ECAC tournament and will host 11th seed Princeton in a best-of-three series this weekend at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
Games are set for Friday and Saturday night at 7, with a deciding game, if necessary, slated for Sunday at 5 p.m., also at Thompson Arena.
ECAC tournament
First round (best-of-three)
Friday, 7 p.m.
(12) St. Lawrence at (5) Harvard
(11) Princeton at (6) Dartmouth
(1) Union at (7) Yale
(9) Brown at (8) Colgate
Saturday, 7 p.m.
(12) St. Lawrence at (5) Harvard
(11) Princeton at (6) Dartmouth
(1) Union at (7) Yale
(9) Brown at (8) Colgate
Sunday (if necessary)
(12) St. Lawrence at (5) Harvard, 4 p.m.
(11) Prince. at (6) Dartmouth, 5 p.m.
(1) Union at (7) Yale, 4 p.m.
(9) Brown at (8) Colgate, 7 p.m.