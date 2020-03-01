DURHAM — University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza could use all the usual cliches to rally his team for next weekend’s vital regular-season-finale series with Boston College. If the Wildcats are going to play their way into the Hockey East postseason, though, they will have to execute, Souza said.
A lack of execution prevented UNH (15-14-3, 9-11-2 Hockey East) from climbing into the conference playoff picture in its home-and-home series with No. 12 UMass Lowell (17-10-6, 11-7-5) on Friday and Saturday.
The Wildcats are ninth in the 11-team league standings. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the Hockey East playoffs.
“These kids, they’ve done everything together for four years, some of them, and you never want that to end,” Souza said. “You don’t want to see that end for them but everyone is saying that. That’s out the window for me.
“It’s about going out and executing and you’ve got to execute at this time of the year, whether it’s special-teams situations or managing a game or not turning the puck over, not taking inopportune penalties — all those things that teams that make the NCAA tournament do consistently. We don’t do it enough and that’s why we’re 15-14, to be quite honest with you.”
The River Hawks forced overtime in the teams’ 2-2 tie in Lowell, Mass., on Friday on Jon McDonald’s six-on-four power-play goal with 57.8 seconds left in regulation. UNH senior captain and defenseman Anthony Wyse took a hooking penalty with 2:27 remaining to put UMass Lowell on the power play.
In its 3-2 road triumph over the Wildcats with 6,237 fans at the Whittemore Center on Saturday, UMass Lowell opened the game’s scoring with Sam Knoblauch’s second-period goal that came during a five-minute power play. Wyse received a contact-to-the-head major penalty and a game misconduct with 6:55 left in the middle frame.
“Obviously, you have a lot of zone time. It might deflate an opponent a little bit energy-wise,” River Hawks coach Norm Bazin said of his team’s five-minute power-play opportunity Saturday. “From that perspective, we didn’t get as much as we thought we could get out of it but when you score one in a tight game, it’s an advantage.”
UMass Lowell senior forward Colin O’Neill gave his team a 2-0 lead 23 seconds into the third period with his penalty-shot goal.
UNH forward Patrick Grasso scored a diving power-play goal from the edge of the crease with 5:14 remaining to trim the River Hawks’ lead to 3-2. The Wildcats then had another power-play opportunity with 4:28 left but defenseman Max Gildon was called for holding in his own end 20 seconds later to erase their man advantage.
“We should have taken advantage of that last power play or would have liked to but that’s the way it goes sometimes and we’ve got two more games to make it right,” Grasso said.
Souza said he and his coaching staff talked after Saturday’s game about how the Wildcats are not penalized often but when they are, it happens at crucial times. UNH is seventh in Hockey East in penalty minutes per game (11.5).
“There’s no way for me to talk around it — you can’t take a penalty in that situation,” Souza said of the Gildon holding call. “It’s that simple.”
Boston College, which secured the Hockey East regular-season title last weekend, and Northeastern (17-12-3, 10-11-1) stand in the Wildcats’ playoff path.
Northeastern has 21 points, one more than UNH, and sits in eighth place in the league standings after being swept at last-place Vermont over the weekend. The Huskies will play Boston University Friday and Saturday. UNH will play at the Eagles (23-8-1, 16-6-0) Friday night at 7 before hosting them Saturday at the same time.
BU and Providence share sixth place with 23 points, which means the Wildcats could conceivably catch them if they sweep BC and the Terriers and Friars are held without a point next weekend.
The Wildcats beat BC, 1-0 in overtime, in Durham on Nov. 1 and are 2-0-1 in their last three meetings with the Eagles, who have won seven straight games.
“It’s unfortunate but we can still get in this thing here,” Souza said. “We’ve just got to take care of ourselves next week.”