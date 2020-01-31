DURHAM — University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza thought his team took a step forward in its maturation process after its 1-0-1 series with No. 7 University of Massachusetts last weekend. The Wildcats’ 7-4 Hockey East loss to the University of Connecticut Friday night in front of 4,671 fans at the Whittemore Center proved to him otherwise.
UNH (13-10-2, 7-7-1 Hockey East) clawed back from an early three-goal deficit and tied the game at 3-3 early in the second period but never led against the Huskies (10-12-4, 7-7-2). UConn is the first team to score seven goals on the Wildcats since Michigan State did so in a 7-4 Spartans victory on Nov. 7, 2015.
UConn hosts UNH today at 4 p.m. at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
The Huskies spent most of the second period in their own zone but scored twice over the final 2:25 of the frame to take a 5-3 lead. UConn sophomore forward Jonny Evans scored on a counter rush following a near-Wildcats goal to break the 3-3 deadlock. Linemate Vladislav Firstov’s breakaway goal with 1:42 left in the second period gave UConn a two-goal cushion.
The officials reviewed and confirmed the no-goal call on UNH following Evans’ tally. Souza said the officials told him they could not conclusively see the puck cross the goal line.
“You talk about a swing,” Souza said of the end of the second period. “I don’t want to say it was insurmountable but it was. After that, I thought we pushed at times offensively but we couldn’t convert.”
Evans earned the hat trick with two third-period goals, the second which was an empty-netter that came with 2:03 remaining. Firstov, a Minnesota Wild prospect, finished with a goal and three assists. Their linemate, Ruslan Ishakov, opened the game’s scoring 1:45 into the game and had an assist.
UNH sophomore forward Eric Esposito’s goal with 9:53 left cut UConn’s lead to 6-4 but that was as close as the Wildcats got in the third period. UNH came up empty on its two power-play opportunities and could not best Huskies sophomore goaltender and Nashville Predators prospect Tomas Vomacka (42 saves) with its other 13 shots on goal in the third period.
After struggling for offensive zone time during five-on-five play in the first period, UNH all but set up camp in the Huskies zone in the middle stanza, finishing the period with a 21-7 shots-on-goal advantage.
“I think that you see that happen a lot — some team’s kind of dominating down in one end and all of a sudden there’s a turnover,” UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh said. “I’ve been up here a number of years where I felt we’ve been dominating and all of a sudden next thing you know it’s a two-on-one going the other way and it’s in your net. It was nice to be on the other side of that.”
UConn built a 3-0 lead over the opening 5:11 but the Wildcats knotted the score on two first-period power-play goals and another man-advantage tally early in the second frame.
Wildcats sophomore forward Filip Engaras tied the game with a power-play rebound goal in front 1:10 into the second period.
Patrick Grasso scored on a one-timer from the left circle following a dish from Jackson Pierson during a five-on-three UNH advantage to put the Wildcats on the board with 8:23 left in the opening frame. Eric MacAdams followed up with his own power-play goal on a backhanded shot through two Huskies 43 seconds later to pull UNH within one.
Entering Friday’s contest, UNH ranked 24th in the country in power-play percentage (.202) and UConn’s penalty-kill percentage (.744) ranked fourth-to-last. The Wildcats finished 3-for-5 on the man advantage Friday and are 8-for-28 on the power play over their past seven games.
“It had nothing to do with special teams for us (Friday),” Souza said. “It was our five-on-five play that needed to be better.”
The Huskies jumped out to its 3-0 lead over the first 5:11 of the game by scoring on three of their first four shots on goal. After Ishakov’s goal, classmate Carter Turnbull’s goal from the slot at the 4:32 mark doubled the Huskies’ advantage. Wyatt Newpower scored 39 seconds after Turnbull’s tally when he put home a one-timer off a behind-the-net feed from Predators prospect Jachym Kondelik during a delayed UNH penalty.
The Wildcats outshot UConn, 35-14, over the final 40 minutes and 46-29 overall.
UNH netminder Mike Robinson, a junior from Bedford and San Jose Sharks prospect, made 22 saves.
“If you want to win games like that, you’ve got to capitalize and be able to claw your way back into a game,” Grasso said. “We did early and then we kind of let it slip.”
Rensselaer 7, Dartmouth 1
The Engineers (11-12-2, 8-7-1 ECAC Hockey) earned the home win thanks to a three-goal outburst in just over 90 seconds in the middle period and another three tallies in the third to sink the Big Green (10-7-4, 7-5-2 ECAC).
Dartmouth’s lone goal of the game came from Quin Foreman in the final second of the first period, his eighth of the season. Drew O’Connor and Matt Baker picked up the helpers.
For the home team, 11 players registered points with Todd Burgess (1-1-2), Ture Linden (1-1-2) and Mike Gornall (0-2-2) each notching multi-point games. In total, the Engineers got goals from seven different players.
The loss snapped a nine-game unbeaten streak (8-0-1) for Dartmouth against RPI as the last defeat in the series was Nov. 8, 2014 in Troy.
The Big Green head down the road to play Union Saturday night in Schenectady.