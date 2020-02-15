Ashley Storey scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds to lead the University of New Hampshire women’s basketball team to Saturday’s 56-51 victory over UMBC at Lundholm Gym.
Storey made 7 of 16 field goal attempts and hit a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining to secure the victory. She also had two blocks and two assists.
Hudson’s Amanda Torres was 7 of 7 at the foul line and finished with 15 points. Torres also had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
UNH improved to 8-16 overall and 5-7 in America East. UMBC fell to 8-15 (4-8 AE).
Colby-Sawyer 64, Fisher 46: In New London, Lexie Hamilton finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Chargers (16-7). Plainfield’s Joslin Wainwright was 7 of 12 from the floor and added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Dartmouth 67, Cornell 65: In Ithaca, N.Y., Dartmouth trailed by six points after three quarters, but outscored the Big Red 18-10 in the fourth. Anna Luce led Dartmouth (8-13, 2-6 Ivy) with 16 points.
Bentley 76, SNHU 67: In Manchester, Victoria Dean had 18 points and six rebounds for SNHU but the Penmen (14-11, 7-10) were outrebounded 41-31.
R.I. College 57, Keene St. 42: In Keene, the Owls led by five points after three quarters but were outscored 16-6 in the fourth. Guard Lily Shlimon led the Owls (7-16, 6-8 LEC) with 12 points.
Franklin Pierce 64, St. Michael’s 62: In Colchester, Vt., sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski led Frankin Pierce (10-13, 4-12 NE10) in scoring (26) and rebounding (10).
E. Conn. 67, Plymouth St. 47: In Plymouth, freshman Alessia Salzillo scored a career high 23 points but Eastern Connecticut State used a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away. The loss dropped the Panthers to 4-19 overall and 0-14 in the Little East.
NEC 74, Elms 47: In Henniker, New England College’s Rene Hudson led all scorers with 32 points and became the 20th woman in NCAA Division III history to make at least 300 career 3-pointers.
The Pilgrims (18-5, 11-1 NECC) led by 10 at halftime.
Men’s basketball
UMBC 65, UNH 59: In Baltimore, the Wildcats (11-13, 4-7 AE) had three players score in double figures but shot 31.1 percent from the floor (19 of 61) in the loss. Marque Maultsby led UNH with 15 points. Nick Guadarrama and Josh Hopkins each finished with 12.
K.J Jackson tossed in a game-high 19 points for UMBC (12-14, 5-6 AE), which led 37-24 at halftime.
E. Conn. 78, Plymouth St. 70: In Willimantic, Conn., Manchester’s Jaylen LeRoy scored a game-high 26 points, but Eastern Connecticut took the lead with a 10-0 spurt midway through the second half and fended off a late rally. The Panthers (13-10, 7-7 LEC) received eight rebounds from Stratham’s Kevin Henry.
SNHU 87, Bentley 81: In Manchester, Eamonn Joyce tossed in 28 points and Jacari Sanders finished with 20 to lead SNHU (15-10, 8-9 NE10).
Franklin Pierce 73, St. Michael’s 70: In Colchester, Vt., the Ravens (15-8, 10-6 NE10) received 24 points and nine rebounds from Isaiah Moore, and a 14-point performance from Falu Seck.
Keene St. 84, R.I. College 80: In Keene, the Owls trailed by 10 at halftime, but scored 52 points in the final 20 minutes. Jeff Hunter led Keene State (9-14, 7-7 LEC) with 29 points and nine rebounds.
Suffolk 86, Colby-Sawyer 77: In New London, the Rams (10-13, 4-5 GNAC) received 19 points from Nashua’s Nate Hale and Jonathan Eng but surrendered 10 3-pointers.
NEC 90, Mitchell 74: In Henniker, Izaiah Winston-Brooks tossed in 19 points and Calvin Cheek finished with 14 to help the Pilgrims (18-6, 9-2 NECC) extend their winning streak to seven games.
Women’s hockey
Dartmouth 4, RPI 1: In Troy, N.Y., CC Bowlby had two goals and Catherine Trevors collected a goal and an assist for the Big Green. Currie Putrah also scored for Dartmouth (7-17-3, 4-13-3 ECAC).
BU 1, UNH 0: In Durham, Kaleigh Donnelly’s power-play goal 10:08 into the game proved to be the difference. UNH (15-13-4 , 11-11-3 Hockey East) outshot BU 33-30.
LIU 4, St. Anselm 2: In Goffstown, Karley Campbell’s second power-play goal of the game gave Saint Anselm (14-13-3, 11-8-1 NEWHA) a 2-1 lead in the third but the Hawks surrendered the game’s final three goals.
UMass-Boston 5, NEC 1: In Henniker, New England College fell behind 3-0 after one period and never recovered. Madison Nipper scored for the Pilgrims (3-21-1, 0-15-1 NEHC).
Franklin Pierce 5, Post 1: In Shelton, Conn., Bridgette Prentiss had two goals and an assist to lead the Ravens (21-10-0, 13-7-0 NEWHA) to a weekend sweep of Post.
Men’s hockey
Franklin Pierce 4, Saint Anselm 2: In Winchendon, Mass., Conor Foley scored twice for the Ravens (14-10-4, 7-6-3 NE10). Foley’s second goal broke a 2-2 tie at 16:56 of the second period. Anthony Nikolopoulos and Cameron Shepardson also scored for Franklin Pierce.
Kevin Ouellette and Matt Chisholm scored for the Hawks (12-12-2, 7-7-2 NE10).
NEC 3, Southern Maine 2 (OT): In Henniker, Alex Laplante handed NEC (16-8-1, 12-6-0 NEHC) the victory by scoring 1:05 into overtime. Nikita Pintusov and Trevor Momot also scored for the Pilgrims.